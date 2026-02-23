Duke Stone making most of opportunities in year two

Patience has been a virtue for Duke Stone in a career that is just beginning.

A three-time All-State pitcher in the state of Georgia, the 6’5, 235 pounder has always had the talent to do big things, but there’s been no shortage of adversity. After setting the Jeff Davis High School record with 121 strikeouts as a junior, Stone missed his senior season due to Tommy John surgery.

That roadblock didn’t deter Stone from fighting to get back and he was determined to make an impact with Mississippi State in year one. Despite a strong freshman fall, those innings didn’t really come. Stone pitched in five games and had just 4.2 innings with six hits, three runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

There were question marks going into the offseason after the Diamond Dawgs ended the season at Florida State. For one, Stone didn’t know who the head coach or the pitching coach in Starkville would be. Brian O’Connor was hired just an hour after the game ended and Justin Parker’s status was unknown. Stone also wondered if a fresh start might be better for his game and he entered the portal.

After a lot of thought and conversations with Parker and O’Connor, Stone decided to bet on himself and return to the Diamond Dawgs. A restructured mindset and hard work has now pushed him into the conversation with some of State’s top pitchers.

“Last year I felt like I didn’t get many opportunities and when I did, I tried to do it for myself,” Stone said. “This year, I just try to go out there and do good for my team. I think that will really help a lot of the freshman this year when they get the opportunity to do it for the team, don’t do it for yourself. It will all work out.”

Stone’s big summer in the Cape set the stage

Stone’s production this season started in the summer. After having a disappointing freshman year in terms of playing time, Stone made the jump to the prestigious Cape Cod League over the summer.

In nine appearances, he would start three times and logged 27.0 innings with a 3.33 ERA. He struck out 35 batters and walked just six with his production getting stronger as the summer went along.

Getting in those inning and having the success that he did gave him a lot of confidence for his sophomore season. It also allowed him to clean up some things that had been hindering him after his injury.

“I just feel like I’m in a good place with my mechanics,” Stone said. “Last year, I was kind of sloppy coming off of Tommy John and my outings were spread out a little bit. Now, I’m getting into a groove and know that my mechanics are on, all I have to do is throw the ball over the plate.”

The early returns have been very good for the sophomore in 2026.

It wasn’t perfect in the first outing out of the bullpen against Hofstra in week one, but Stone got the nod for his first career start last Tuesday against Troy. In 4.0 innings, he kept a strong offense under control with just one hit and one run with six strikeouts. Stone followed that by entering in Sunday’s game against Delaware with two men on base and no outs before getting the team out of the inning with a strikeout and a double play.

Stone threw 8.0 innings in two games last week with just two hits and no walks surrendered. He gave up one run and struck out 12, taking his total to 16 strikeouts and just two walks in 10.0 innings this year.

“It was just big to get out there and throw back-to-back innings or throw a good bit of innings. Just kind of get back in stride,” Stone said. “It was good coming back here and knowing I could compete.”

Role still to be determined

The indication through the first two weekends is that Stone will play a major role in Parker’s pitching plans all year long. Exactly what that role is has not yet been determined.

Stone has now come out of the bullpen in the first two weekends but was also State’s first midweek starter. Plans had not been announced for State’s game against Austin Peay on Tuesday, but there’s also a chance that he could end up getting inside State’s weekend rotation.

While O’Connor wasn’t ready to make that kind of comment after Sunday’s work, Stone is just focused on whatever comes day-to-day. The rest of it will take care of itself.

“I just try to take it one pitch at a time,” Stone said. “Whether it’s coming out of the bullpen or starting, it’s kind of the same mentality. Just go out there and throw the first pitch and after you throw the first pitch, worry about the second. Just go out there and pound the zone.”