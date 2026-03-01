Mississippi State to start RHP Duke Stone in top five matchup vs. No. 1 UCLA

A top five showdown is on the way Sunday afternoon and Mississippi State will throw a new man into the weekend mix.

The team announced on Saturday night that sophomore RHP Duke Stone will be the starter for the No. 4 Bulldogs as they take on No. 1 UCLA at Globe Life Field. Stone will be making his debut in the weekend rotation, but this will be the second start of the season for the talented right hander.

The Uvalda, Ga., native has taken the bull by the horns in a new role this season as he went from just 4.2 innings as a freshman to an expected key component to the staff. Through the first three appearances this year, Stone has thrown 10.0 innings, surrendered five hits, three runs and two walks and struck out 16 batters.

Stone made his first start as a Diamond Dawg last week when he went 4.0 innings against Troy and gave up just one hit and one run while walking no one and striking out six batters in a big win over the Trojans. He followed that up last Sunday when he came in for Charlie Foster in relief against Delaware and threw 4.0 more scoreless innings. In that game, only one batter reached against him on a hit and he struck out six more.

“I just try to take it one pitch at a time,” Stone said last week. “Whether it’s coming out of the bullpen or starting, it’s kind of the same mentality. Just go out there and throw the first pitch and after you throw the first pitch, worry about the second. Just go out there and pound the zone.”

It’s been an expected climb for Stone after the summer he had in the Cape Cod League, but he has still had to put it all together. He enters the rotation after a couple of rough starts for fellow Peach State sophomore Charlie Foster. The talented left hander hasn’t been able to get off to good starts as he’s not made it beyond the fourth inning in game threes of the weekend series.

Stone will be going up against a team that’s been ranked No. 1 all season to this point and who has gotten off to a great start in Arlington. UCLA (7-2) knocked off Tennessee 12-5 on Friday and they were on their way to another blowout with an 11-1 lead late against Texas A&M on Saturday night.

Game time on Sunday is set for 2:30 p.m. as the Diamond Dawgs hope to stay undefeated. The Bulldogs have a lot of pieces remaining in the bullpen for game three with Ben Davis still in the chamber along with Foster, Maddox Webb and others.