Duke Stone named starter for State matchup against Troy

Following a successful first weekend as head coach Brian O’Connor is now moving on to round two and it gets busy this week for Mississippi State.

The No. 4 Bulldogs are preparing to play five games over the course of six days beginning with Tuesday night’s matchup with Troy. State welcomes in the Trojans for the second year in a row and the Diamond Dawgs are set to put a sophomore starter on the mound for the fourth-straight game to begin the season.

First reported by SupertalkMS in their interview with O’Connor on Monday, the Bulldogs plan to start Duke Stone against Troy. Stone is coming off of pitching 2.0 innings on Friday against Hofstra in the season opener where things got rocky at times for him.

Stone surrendered three hits and two walks in that 6-5 win over the Pride as he surrendered two runs and struck out four batters. He’s stepping into a much bigger role in 2026 after throwing in five games as a freshman and totaling 4.2 innings, six hits, three runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

After initially entering the transfer portal after the season, Stone decided to stay with the Diamond Dawgs and pitching coach Justin Parker. He ultimately landed in the Cape Cod League during the summer and produced at a high level against some of the best hitters in college baseball with a 3.33 ERA in 27.0 innings, 35 strikeouts and just six walks.

O’Connor told Supertalk that he did not have plans set for Wednesday’s matchup against Alcorn State and he and Parker plan to look at the pitching availability after Tuesday’s game. The Diamond Dawgs are looking to avenge last season’s loss against the Trojans when State fell 6-5 against a team that was ranked inside the top 25.

Both of the midweek games are set for 4 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field with the Diamond Dawgs playing a three-game set against Delaware this weekend. All games will be streams on SEC Network + on the ESPN app.