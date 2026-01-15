Egg Bowl earns another Black Friday date in 2026

For the third-straight season the Battle for the Golden Egg is set to take place on Blake Friday.

After previously being announced as a Saturday kickoff when the SEC released its conference schedules last month, Mississippi State and Ole Miss’ 99th Egg Bowl will be back on Friday. The November 27kickoff will take place in Oxford at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as the Bulldogs look to get back in the win column against the Rebels for the first time since 2022.

The game moved to Black Friday back in 2024 when the two teams played in Oxford last and the Rebels won a 26-14 ball game. This past season, Ole Miss essentially punched its ticket to the playoffs with a 38-19 victory over State in what would be Lane Kiffin’s final game with the Rebels.

After Kiffin left to be the head coach of LSU just a couple of days later, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was announced as the new head coach and he led the Rebels to two College Football Playoff victories. Ole Miss finished the year 13-2 with a loss to Miami in the semifinals last week.

The Rebels return some key players from the roster with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ status still up in the air as he sues the NCAA for another year of eligibility. Star running back Kewan Lacy returns with several members of the offense and the defense looking to have another successful season.

As for the Bulldogs, they enter the year looking to make a jump in year three under Jeff Lebby. State went 2-10 in Lebby’s first year but finished 5-8 this year with a loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to Wake Forest. The Bulldogs have already added 21 players out of the transfer portal as they look to improve the roster and the team has a new defensive staff led by former coordinator Zach Arnett with new offensive staff pieces as well.

The Rebels have taken back control of the rivalry but will be under a new regime with Kiffin now in Baton Rouge. Black Friday will be a good indicator of where the rivalry might be headed under Golding’s leadership and if Lebby can finally get a win in the series.

The game time and the channel will be revealed at a later date.