Everything Mississippi State DC Zach Arnett said at his media availability on Monday

Mississippi State assistant coaches were made available to the media on Monday. Here’s everything defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said in his session with local media.

Q: What’s it like being back?

Zach Arnett: It’s been good. Football is football, right? So you get into the daily routine and your head down focused on the things you need to improve at. Very thankful for the opportunity from Coach Lebby. He’s got a great staff here, runs a great program, so excited for the opportunity to be a part of it. Obviously, got to do our job and get some results on defense.

Q: How much importance is placed on retention (with guys who “followed” from FSU)?

Arnett: The role I was in (at Florida State), I didn’t have a whole lot to do with the schematics. I don’t know if “follows” is the right word, just because the way the recruiting in the portal goes. You can’t talk to guys anyway until they’re in a portal. So, a young man gets in. Obviously, if you think he has a skill set that fits a need that you have, you recruit him, but ultimately they’re going to make the decision that’s best for them. And I think that credit goes to Coach Lebby, the recruiting staff, did a heck of a job in that speed dating world of portal recruiting. Showing a couple of them guys that, hey, it’s a good fit here. It’s a good opportunity. Obviously, opportunity playing in one of the best leagues in all college football, a scheme that fits your skill set, and they felt like this was the right place for them. And so we’re excited to have them.

Q: What was going on your first reaction when you were starting to figure out that you might have the possibility to come back here, you know, last fall or wintertime?

Arnett: Probably no different than any other football coach, right? We love coaching football, we love getting into the meeting room with the players and developing young men. And so anytime you have an opportunity to do that, particularly in this league, it’s such a special league. You jump at it. And so thrilled thrilled to have the opportunity come back.

Q: Why did it make sense to return to Mississippi State?

Arnett: Like I said, I’m I like coaching defense. And this place has a long history of really good defense. I was very privileged, fortunate, honored. Last time here, I had a lot of really good players, you know, quite a few of them were playing on Sundays. So just have a fond place in my heart for this institution, and it’s a great place to coach defense at, and if you like coaching defense, you jump at that opportunity.

Q: How far did your unit come from the spring, and how far do they have to go?

Arnett: We got a lot of work to do. I mean, I probably sound like every other coach this time of year, right? You just start training camp. You’ve got some things in in spring practice that you know are gonna be bread and butter, staples, uh, and there’s a lot of room to improve on it. But, you know, you’ve evaluated your schedule, things you feel like you’re going to have to have, and there’s a lot more things that you have to go in and you have to get proficient in executing them, or else they’re not going to be very good. So we’ve got a lot of work to do. I mean, day one to fall camp coming up. Obviously, you’re gonna be very, very base and just try to identify, hey, who can run, hit, tackle. The fundamentals that no matter what the scheme is, you’ve got to be able to do in order to play good defense, and then we’ll start loading them up on scheme and all that stuff.

Q: How do you feel about the depth of defense knowing there might not be long drives from the offense?

Arnett: I think it’s probably the biggest thing in college football right now is developing depth because of the nature of the portal. It’s hard to retain it at times. You look at the way offenses are snapping the ball, a lot of times you’re going to be in games where you have high snap counts, so you better have depth that you can have out there to stay fresh. And that’s something that is gonna be critical for us. This camp is identifying anywhere from 22-30 guys that we feel, hey, when they go in there, they can play winning football. You know, there’s not going to be a drop-off, and that’s probably our number one job as coaches, is to develop that depth

Q: What stands out about the personnel available this year?

Arnett: I’m excited. We have a lot of talented athletes, you know, guys who can run, got guys on the outside who can cover, got big guys up inside who can play out at the line of scrimmage at the point of attack, and, you know, strike and defeat blocks. And so that’s ultimately all you can ask for as a coach, you know, you feel like you got a talented room, that fun pieces to play around with. Now, it’s our job to put them in the right places. You know, like they say, you got to get the right people on the bus, and you got to get them in the right seat. So that’s our job as coaches.

Q: What’s the secondary look like going into camp?

Arnett: There’s a lot of bodies in there, right? Obviously, we got some guys coming back who, you know, Kelly’s got all the accolades right now. Very pleased with Jett’s spring. I think he’s a natural cover guy. And then, obviously, there’s a lot of new guys in here, just ’cause of attrition last year, had to go out and get the portal, to get some older veteran guys. So we got a lot of bodies in here. It’s getting them to play as one cohesive single unit that’s gonna be our biggest challenge. You know, fastest way to lose a game is in the secondary. Give them an explosive play, either ball over your head or splitting you down the middle. And so, uh, that’s our job as coaches getting plays one, cohesive unit, but we got guys who can run, got guys who can cover, got guys are afraid to stick their face in there and tackle when they need to. Uh, Now it’s just making sure it all gels and they know exactly what they’re doing when they’re supposed to be doing it, how it’s supposed to be done. That’s why I got coach in front of our name, though, so it’s starting to go to work.

Q: Is there any awkwardness with Coach Lebby and the dynamic?

Arnett: No, I don’t think so. I mean, he’s torched us every time he’s been calling plays, and I think every time I’ve gone against him, he’s got the better of me. So, yeah, nothing awkward day, but, no, it’s been great. I mean, you know, anyone who’s been in this business long enough, right? I mean, you’re a professional, right? I mean, it’s pretty simple. I tell the players in here, Hey, guys, there’s a hierarchy, right? If I say we’re doing something one way, that’s how we’re doing it. Well, Coach Lebby’s the head coach. He’s higher on the totem pole. If he wants something done a certain way or he has a strong belief on something, that’s the way we do it. That’s what every head coach expects of their assistants. I hear it’s your job as an assistant to be a loyal assistant and do it the way the head coach wants it. So yeah, no awkwardness there.

Q: What have you learned in the last few years?

Arnett: Hopefully, I’ve learned some new defensive scheme that I can we can add to what we do and make us a little better. But, uh, I probably have not, I don’t know, philosophical enough to really think too in depth on that and know if there’s some other other changes, but you always hope you’re, if you’re not adapting, if you’re not growing in this sport, I imagine with any other profession, then, you know, you’re gonna get passed up and left behind. So, hopefully, I’ve added knowledge of the game of football, scheme, fundamentals, just teaching. I would hope I’m a better teacher. Um, and you hope you get older, you get a little bit wiser, more mature, maybe calm down, and stuff like that, when necessary, but I guess it all remains to be seen.

Q: How different is Isaac Smith from his first year to now?

Arnett: I think a lot of the football is similar to what I remember. You know, I mean, physically, he’s more mature, he’s bigger, stronger, faster. But, I mean, he’s a natural football player in terms of sea ball get ball, and you like that. And so obviously the years of experience is great. He’s playing a lot of snaps. Anytime you’ve been exposed to that much football, even if maybe position-wise, you’re in a slightly different place than you’ve been. That’s just a lot of football. You’ve lined up against the scene. And so it’s great to have guys with that experience. So excited for the opportunity to completely coach them.

Q: What did you kind of learn from last year’s group evaluating them ahead of the bowl game, and how did that maybe go into your spring planning?

Arnett: Got to stand around, evaluate. I think help show some scout cards just ’cause, uh, at that time of year, it’s all hands on deck, right? And you’re trying to get a team ready for a bowl game. I was impressed with the way they came out and just attacked every single day in terms of energy, attitude, excitement to be on the field and play, if your attitude’s your best friend or your worst enemy in life.

I think something Coach Levy has done a phenomenal job. Every day our guys come in here. They’re excited to be here. They’re excited to get to work, right? They’re excited to get coached. And that’s obviously the kind of group you want to work with as players. So to get to watch that through bowl season was great. I don’t think it probably had any real bearing on spring installation or what we did. I think I’ve probably referenced it already a couple times here, though. I mean, ultimately, our job as coaches is to get the right people in the right spots, doing the right things that fit to their skill set, so they give us the best chance to be successful. And so as you watch all of that, you’re constantly thinking, all right, well, hey, he’s playing this role. He might fit this role in what we do really good. But you’re constantly moving guys around and trying to see where they fit best.

Q: Any possibility of adding guys after the court eligibility rulings?

Arnett: I would refer all those questions to Coach Lebby or the GM, they would be the ones who know the most up to date stuff on the legislative current state of affairs in college football. Probably change every couple weeks, so I’m probably not the right guy to ask that one.

Q: You and Brock obviously have a good relationship and have been together for a while and I’ve done it here. What’s the meshing been like with the rest of the staff?

Arnett: It’s been good. I mean, you know, there’s football coaches, right? Particularly in college football, you… Either you bounce around or you’re facing guys at different places, so you generally have somewhat of a, uh, awareness or previous relationship, you know, whether you just talk a couple times on the road recruiting, or sideline pregame. So I knew most of the guys already. Obviously, I had an opportunity to develop a deeper relationship, get to know them and their families. That is great, but I can’t say enough about the staff that Coach Lebby’s put together here, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re excited to get to work.

Q: Talk about the process of you not only becoming a part of (the current) culture, but also wanting to contribute to it in a meaningful way this season and beyond.

Arnett: I love it. I think a lot of it’s right here on these two walls right here, right? I mean, no comparison, no complaints, no excuses and effort, physicality, and execution. The thing I love about Coach Levy is, you know… He doesn’t talk just for talk’s sake, right? We keep the message pretty short, sweet, and simple, right? Your actions speak louder in words anyway, though.

If you want to see what a program that’s got good culture will turn on the tape, right? Are they flying around playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played? Obviously, I’ve had the opportunity to come, you know, watch a lot of Mississippi State football over the last couple of years, both when I was not here, and then obviously going back and watching game film, and the one thing I’ll say is, you know, you want to talk about a team who looks excited to play every week and fly around and try to get after people. It’s been this one, and that’s credit to Coach Lebby and all the coaches who were on instilling that culture on a daily basis.

I happen to believe that effort is the number one fundamental in football, right? If you don’t play with effort, no matter what you’re doing schematically on either side of the ball, it’s not going to be, you know, the difference maker, right? Effort, physicality, and execution. So that’s our job as coaches. Make sure we get that implemented by the time we get out of training camp and get in the season.