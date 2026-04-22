Everything Mississippi State head coach Brian O'Connor said after the win over Memphis

Mississippi State baseball picked up its fifth win in a row on Tuesday with a 6-2 victory over Memphis. The Bulldogs made their return to Dudy Noble Field after four games on the road and overcame a difficult game against the Tigers to improve to 31-10 on the season.

Here is everything MSU head coach Brian O’Connor said after the win over the Tigers.

Q: On Bevis starting.

O’Connor: I just felt like Blake Bevis earned the opportunity to play tonight based on what he did in Game 2 and Game 3 at South Carolina. And so made some adjustments. He’s had very little time in left field, but wanted to make sure Reed Stallman was in the game, and at first base. He rewarded his team with four really high-quality at-bats. And then, you know, Vito, I felt when they went to the left-hander, we had to run around on second base, that runs were gonna be hard to come by tonight.

It was kind of a frustrating offensive night, but, um, you know, it just felt like that was the right matchup, and we got that base hit to right, and then the bottom of the 8th inning was really great team baseball. Noah Sullivan skies the ball to left field, but doesn’t stop running. He doesn’t feel sorry for himself. He hustles into 2nd base, and then Stallman gets on, Bevis hits the flyball to center with 1st and third, and Vitus hits the three-run home run. So, you know, this is what happens when guys, you know, just stay hungry and stay ready for their opportunity, and, um, that speaks to who those two men are, and, um, you know, they wanna win for their team.

Q: Why do guys accept their supporting roles?

O’Connor: Well, the reason why is because they came here, first and foremost, to be on a winning, successful team. Any of them that we recruited, we didn’t promise them playing time. We promised them that it would need to be earned. That it was about what the group was gonna accomplish, and then,you get them here, and then leadership in that clubhouse takes over.

It goes back to what they talk about every day. And serving each other, serving the group, and that if your approach and your attitude is right, you’ll be ready for when your opportunities come. I’m just proud of them, because here we are, you know, 41 games into the season, and they’re living it. That’s what they’ll remember, is what this team accomplished, not necessarily whether they were in the lineup every day or whether they got what they wanted. And that’s a challenge to manage, but when you put it on their shoulders as men to manage it as players, you’ve got a chance for it to be successful, and that’s what’s been working for us.

Q: Why did Tyler Pitzer start over Chris Billingsley?

O’Connor: Yeah, the thought process was Pitzer didn’t pitch on the weekend, and Billingsley threw on Tuesday, and then brought him back on Saturday to pitch. And so we wanted the freshest guy, and that’s really what it was.

Just the freshest guy out there to give you a start. And all those starts that Billingsley has made, he hasn’t come in and pitched on the weekend. And so, using him on Saturday just felt like, bring him back again on two days’ rest, and knowing that there were a number of guys that we would pitch out in the bullpen.

Q: Is there something pitchers and catchers did to mitigate stolen bases?

O’Connor: Certainly, we knew that they were very, very aggressive on the bases. The key to that was the guys who had a lot of stolen bases, keeping them off base. Their lead-off hitter, you know, the only time he got on was the fun base hit, but there’s other runners on, so he’s not able to do what he does. So, you know, it’s a little bit intentional, trying to keep those guys that are really aggressive on the bases off the bases. You can’t steal a base unless you’re on first base, and then it’s just the pitchers managing it. Being quick to the plate, varying their looks, all that. And then when you get ahead, it’s tough to, it’s a little bit tougher to run, so, you know, it’s a combination of those things.

Q: On managing Bevis’ development and being ready for the moment.

O’Connor: You just keep preaching to them, be ready. And in Blake’s case, he was hitting a lot of ground balls. He’s a big physical guy, so he made a few adjustments, and candidly, you could see it over the last two or three weeks, just his batting practice. Hitting a lot of balls out of the ballpark, that maybe he didn’t do in the fall, the preseason, and the early part of the season. It was too many ground balls. So that’s on him to make that adjustment.

We can make suggestions, and then he’s a mature hitter that can make adjustments and change his focus on the ball and what he’s trying to do. And he’s a big physical guy, and now he’s up there looking to try to do damage. And we’re being rewarded for him hanging in there and making those adjustments to his game.