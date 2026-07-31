FAU hiring Mississippi State Deputy AD Josh McCowan

Multiple outlets reported that Florida Atlantic University is set to hire Mississippi State deputy athletic director Josh McCowan, who also served as the department’s Chief Revenue Officer. McCowan oversaw a dramatic shift in focus toward generating revenue for Mississippi State athletics that resulted in shattering past fundraising records and a record fiscal year for MSU in 2025.

McCowan joined the department in June, 2023, just a few months after Zac Selmon’s arrival as athletic director. He arrived in Starkville after seven years at Kansas State, where he was hired as the Senior Associate Athletics Director of Development since in 2017. While in Manhattan, he helped the Wildcats achieve record-breaking fundraising years with the Aheard Fund, including a $58.9 million 2021-22 year.

His reputation as a fundraiser materialized in Starkville as well. The Bulldogs shattered previous records with a $84.6 million fundraising total last year, with ten donations of $1 million or more surpassing the department’s total from the entire decade before.