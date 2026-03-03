Favour Nwaedozi announces return to Mississippi State for senior season

Although the current season is still very much alive, Sam Purcell’s build for 2026-27 has begun.

Mississippi State women’s basketball got some huge news on Tuesday as standout center Favour Nwaedozi announced that she plans to return for her senior season in maroon and white. The 6’3 post player has had an incredibly successful debut season at State after transferring in from Japan.

As a junior, Nwaedozi has started in 29 of 30 games this season and is averaging 12.2 points and 10.0 rebounds. She has made 53% of her shots from the field, and had 14 double-doubles. Twice this season, Nwaedozi has eclipsed 20 rebounds in a game including a career-high 23-rebound night against Southern Miss. She also notched 30 points earlier in the season against Samford.

A native of Delat, Nigeria, Nwaedozi has had quite the basketball journey to this point. She left her home country to play two seasons of college baseball for Mukogawa Women’s University in Nishinomiya, Japan. Last season, she helped her team to the Kansai Women’s Spring Basketball Championship after averaging 26 points and 17 rebounds per game.

After a year of learning in the states and playing Southeastern Conference Basketball for the first time, Nwaedozi now gets to carry that experience into her final year of collegiate hoops. It’s a welcomed start to the offseason for Purcell as the Bulldogs look to build on what’s been a solid rebuilding year.

State finished the regular season on a four-game losing skid but the team is 18-10 a year after losing all but two contributors from an NCAA Tournament roster. As it stands, the Bulldogs also hope to return a potential All-SEC player in Madison Francis after a phenomenal freshman campaign for her. Other key pieces could return as the Bulldogs hope to get back into the race inside the SEC.

This season is unconcluded as well with the Bulldogs still fighting for postseason. State will travel to Greenville, S.C. this week to start the SEC Tournament with a matchup with Florida on the way Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.