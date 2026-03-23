Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell: 'We're looking a thousand times better'

In his first season at Mississippi State, running back Fluff Bothwell experienced his share of ups and downs. But overall, the former South Alabama transfer had a productive sophomore season in Starkville.

Despite missing two games with injury and being hampered in a couple of other games, Bothwell led the Bulldogs in rushing with 677 yards and had six touchdowns. He also had 14 catches for 105 yards this past season.

Last weekend Bothwell met with the media to discuss the first week of spring practice and noted it was a different scene on the practice fields:

Q: Your thoughts on the first week of spring practice and the changes so far?

Bothwell: The first few days of practice during the first week we’re kind of on and off the field. The first week, we’re looking a thousand times better. Up front we’re a lot more dominant. Overall as a team, we’re becoming a closer team and it’s been awesome.

Q: How was the first day of pads?

Bothwell: The first day of pads, it was crazy, a bunch of physicality. Coach says you can’t win without physicality and execution. Just play by play, you just have to execute one play at a time.

Q: What’s the offensive line look like so far?

Bothwell: A lot of movement up front. It’s been great. As a running back, that’s what you want. And with protection, Kamario (Taylor) being comfortable out there helps the team a lot.

Q: What about the guys protecting Taylor’s blind side at left tackle?

Bothwell: Regardless of where it is, I feel like anybody we have in the offensive line room can play any spot on the front five. Regardless of whoever it is, they can go out there and execute.

Q: What have you seen from the younger backs like Cooper Crosby and Jaeden Hill?

Bothwell: Those guys are definitely different. Both guys, I went and I watched them play against each other in the state championship. It was awesome. Those guys are really into the playbook and both of them are physical, fast backs. We’re going to get a lot out of them this year.

Q: In what ways are Crosby and Hill different and special?

Bothwell: What makes them special is their work ethic in the weight room. Both of them, you see them in the meeting room, they get together, and at night time they both stay with each other. They get together and go over the playbook together.

Q: What’s it been like seeing KaMario Taylor grow into QB1?

Bothwell: It’s been great just growing the brotherhood outside of football. It’s something I never thought would happen and we’re close.

Q: After that scary injury, how was it seeing KaMario go through that rehab?

Bothwell: It was long. You take it day by day and be patient with it and he came back as good as he was before he got hurt.

Q: What are some of the areas you are working on improving?

Bothwell: Just speed and get faster. Then protect the quarterback better.

Q: How much have you and Xavier Gayten taken on with a leadership role?

Bothwell: Just getting together as a group, becoming a better running back group. Coach always tells us we need to be uncommon. In our eyes, we’re not any different than the best running back group in the nation. Just trying to get together outside of football.