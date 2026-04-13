Former Iowa State guard Reese Beaty commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State women’s basketball landed another transfer portal player on Monday, with former Iowa State guard Reese Beaty committing to play for head coach Sam Purcell and the Bulldogs in the 2026-27 season.

Beaty played in 27 games as a freshman for the Cyclones in the 2025-26 season, averaging 20.5 minutes in two starts and 25 games off the bench with 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals per game. She scored a career-high 13 points against Sacred Heart in November and became a role player off the bench going into Big 12 play.

The Jamestown, Tennessee native committed to the Cyclones out of high school over offers from West Virginia, Michigan and Penn State, among others.

She joins Cali Smallwood in MSU’s class of incoming transfer portal commits, filling two spots at guard for the Bulldogs after the departure of Jaylah Lampley to Rutgers and graduation for Destiney McPhaul and Trayanna Crisp.