Former Diamond Dawg stars set for Opening Day in the MLB

Opening Day is here in Major League Baseball and all of the sport is now whole.

After a great start to the baseball season for Mississippi State, all of those that follow the maroon and white can now cheer on their favorite former Diamond Dawg baseball players in the league. This season, there are seven players that are on Opening Day rosters around the MLB.

While one cycle of Bulldogs are making their way out of the game with Chris Stratton, Kendall Graveman and Hunter Renfroe finishing up their pro careers, a new group is pushing to make their way into the league while others are still rolling along.

This year, Brandon Woodruff is back to full health and looking to build on a strong end to last year after returning from injury. Adam Frazier is starting year 11 in the league and is with a new organization. Jake Mangum and Nathaniel Lowe will also be with new teams for Opening Day as well.

Here’s a look at the Bulldog baseball stars with a schedule that begins on Thursday, along with their stats from last season and for their careers.

RHP Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

vs. Chicago White Sox, Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

2025 Season Stats: 7-2, 3.20 ERA, 12 S, 64.2 IP, 45 H, 26 R, 23 ER, 14 BB, 83 K

Career Stats: 9 seasons, 53-28, 3.10 ERA, 142 App., 127 S, 1 SV, 745.0 IP, 580 H, 269 R, 257 ER, 190 BB, 871 K

RHP J.T. Ginn, Oakland Athletics

At Toronto Blue Jays, Friday at 6:07 p.m. (MLB Network)

2025 Season: 4-7, 5.08 ERA, 23 App., 16 S, 90.1 IP, 92 H, 52 R, 51 ER, 31 BB, 99 K

Career: 3 seasons, 5-8, 4.85 ERA, 31 App., 22 S, 124.1 IP, 128 H, 68 R, 67 ER, 40 BB, 128 K

2B Adam Frazier, Los Angeles Angels

At Houston Astros, Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

Last Season: 134 G, .267, 112 H, 43 R, 20 2B, 7 HR, 44 RBI, 26 BB, 81 K, 8-14 SB, .319 OBP, .365 SLG

Career: 11 seasons, 1,200 G, .264 BA, 1,015 H, 511 R, 200 2B, 28 3B, 67 HR, 383 RBI, 308 BB, 596 K, 63-101 SB, .326 OBP, .383 SLG

1B Nathaniel Lowe, Cincinnati Reds

Vs. Boston Red Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Season: 153 G, .228, 123 H, 64 R, 23 2B, 3 3B, 18 HR, 84 RBI, 62 BB, 159 K, 1-1 SB, .307 OBP, .381 SLG

Career: 8 seasons, 839 G, .264 BA, 796 H, 398 R, 137 2B, 13 3B, 107 HR, 413 RBI, 376 BB, 836 K, 15-17 SB, .347 OBP, .424 SLG

OF Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

At Toronto Blue Jays, Friday at 6:07 p.m. (MLB Network)

Last Season: 162 G, .262, 164 H, 92 R, 40 2B, 3 3B, 30 HR, 89 RBI, 65 BB, 155 K, 6-7 SB, .335 OBP, .479 SLG

Career: 7 seasons, 525 G, .259, 486 H, 265 R, 99 2B, 6 3B, 109 HR, 293 RBI, 191 BB, 590 K, 21-25 SB, .336 OBP, .493 SLG

2B Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles

Vs. Minnesota Twins, Thursday at 2:05 p.m.

Season: 85 G, .265 BA, 87 H, 59 R, 10 2B, 1 3B, 17 HR, 41 RBI, 17 BB, 80 K, 1-2 SB, .313 OBP, .457 SLG

Career: 3 seasons, 260 G, .264 BA, 251 H, 142 R, 53 2B, 8 3B, 38 HR, 127 RBI, 55 BB, 233 K, 11-17 SB, .312 OBP, .456 SLG

OF Jake Mangum, Pittsburgh Pirates

at New York Mets, Thursday at 12:15 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Season: 118 G, .296 BA, 120 H, 37 R, 18 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 40 RBI, 19 BB, 64 K, 27-33 SB, .330 OBP, .368 SLG

Career: Same