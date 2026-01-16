Former Bulldogs set for NFL Divisional Playoff round

Week two of the NFL playoffs are here as teams get closer and closer to the ultimate goal of playing for a Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

This weekend brings the Divisional rounds as all the remaining teams are in action either on Saturday or Sunday. Mississippi State still has four players active in the playoffs looking to advance to the championship rounds and they’ll have three chances to do so.

It begins on Saturday evening when Charles Cross and the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers in Seattle. The Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season and had the luxury of a bye last week as Cross got one more week to heal up for the game.

The star left tackle missed the last three games of the regular season though his team has remained one of the best in the NFL this year. Cross is in his fourth year with the Seahawks and has started in all 62 games of his career. He was just recently signed to a long-term contract with the Seahawks that made him the highest paid non-quarterback in franchise history with a $104.4 million extension over four years that includes $75 million guaranteed.

Cross and his team have a shot to advance to the NFC Championship with the home matchup at 7 p.m. on Fox Saturday night.

On Sunday, State fans will have a chance to watch two games that include Bulldogs fighting to keep the season alive. First, RB Woody Marks and LB Denico Autry will be leading the Houston Texans in a showdown in Foxborough, Mass., against the New England Patriots at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Marks is coming off of the best game of his career earlier this week when he led the Texans to a dominant 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at Acrisure Stadium. Marks earned his first career 100-yard game with 19 carries, 112 yards and a game-sealing touchdown in the first quarter. Autry made an impact as well with two pass deflections, a tackle and 0.5 sack.

In the night cap, the Los Angeles Rams travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at Solider Field. Last week, former State CB Emmanuel Forbes continued his breakout season with six tackles in a 34-31 win on the road at Carolina Panthers.

Game time in Chicago is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening on NBC and Peacock.