Former MTSU guard Macie Phifer commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State women’s basketball added Macie Phifer to its list of transfer portal signings on Monday, securing the services of the former Middle Tennessee freshman.

Phifer averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in her first season of college ball, and now makes the move back to her home state. She earned All-Conference USA Freshman team honors after starting in all 32 games for the Blue Raiders and scoring 20 or more points in four games. She shot 35.9% from three-point range and was CUSA Freshman of the Week on three occasions.

The New Albany native helped lead Ingomar High School to four state championships, earning two Player of the Year awards from the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in Tupelo.

Phifer’s commitment follows that of fellow transfer Reese Beaty, who announced her decision earlier in the day on Monday. The two were with MSU head coach Sam Purcell at a baseball game between the Bulldogs and Tennessee over the weekend on a visit to Starkville.