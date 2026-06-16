Freshman All-American Josiah Overbeek commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State baseball landed another infield talent through the transfer portal on Wednesday. Freshman Josiah Overbeek announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Instagram late in the afternoon, giving Brian O’Connor another bright young talent at the plate.

Overbeek signed with Army out of Anderson High School in Weatherman, Texas as a two-way prospect, and quickly earned his way into the lineup at first base. He made 45 starts in the field and 15 bullpen appearances in 2026 to earn Freshman All-American honors.

Overbeek posted big numbers at the plate as a rookie. He recorded a a .314 batting average with 48 hits, 17 home runs and 44 RBI.