Freshman Phenoms: Jacob Parker and Jack Bauer delivered in Game 2 comeback

The 2026 Mississippi State baseball did something that hadn’t been done since the famed 1985 Bulldogs this weekend: They swept LSU in Starkville.

In each game, the Bulldogs faced a climb out of a hole. The Tigers posted three runs in the first inning of every single contest and kept finding ways to make life hard for the hosts at Dudy Noble Field. Every time, someone in the Bulldog order stepped up to rally the troops.

On Saturday, the Tigers led 7-2 through five innings, and head coach Brian O’Connor turned to a freshman to steady the defense. Jack Bauer came out of the bullpen and put a much-needed pair of zeros on the scoreboard. It set the stage for a home half in the seventh to remember, in front of a crowd of more than 15,000.

The top of the order got on a roll, with Gehrig Frei, Ace Reese and Noah Sullivan loading up the bases with no one out. A walk by Blake Bevis made it 7-3, and a tie game just one swing away.

That swing belonged to another freshman, Jacob Parker. The freshman outfielder was back in the lineup after a break, and showed why he has played as much as he has in his first year of college ball.

“Jacob Parker has earned the opportunities he’s gotten. Like any hitters, they go through downswells, and Jacob’s had his, but tonight is an example that he didn’t pout and feel sorry for himself that he wasn’t in the lineup last night,” O’Connor said.

Parker was benched the previous night, but it didn’t get him down. He kept his composure and it’s part of the reason why O’Connor left him in to take a key at bat.

“I talked to him about that, the confidence I have in him, and what he needs to do to be successful, and even having him stay in there. I pinched for him recently. I just liked the matchup for him in there, and I even turned to Mike Robers, one of our assistants, and said I’m gonna stay with him because I like the matchup, but two, he’s got a chance to run a ball out of here. And I thought that might be what it takes to win the game.”

“I was looking for a fastball,” Parker said. He got ahead 2-0 in the count before he saw a pitch he wanted, and though it wasn’t quite the speed he expected it still sat well enough for him to belt into the seats just to the left of Adkerson Plaza.

The Dude erupted at the sight of the grand slam, changing the team’s fortunes in an instant and reigniting a crowd that had begun to lose faith.

“The fans made that moment so special for me,” he said. “It was surreal. I blacked out, so I don’t really know what happened, but it was cool.”

“This is why you come to Mississippi State,” Sullivan said of the moment. “This is the craziest fan experience I’ve ever seen. I was getting goosebumps on first base right before Jake hit that homer. It’s special, and tonight it was really special.”

The Bulldogs went on to win 9-8 after picking up another pair of runs in the eighth inning. Sullivan got one home on a drive up the middle and Frei followed him home on an error the very next play.

But there was still work to do.

Bauer, the pitcher of record by that point, kept on throwing for his longest outing of the season. When it was all said and done, he had thrown three scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed one earned run, a solo home run at the top of the ninth with two outs to go.

By that time, Bauer had done more than enough. He took over a game with a five-run deficit and kept his cool against a prolific order of hitters to calm the game down and give his offense a chance. Maddox Webb came in to finish the job, but Bauer got the win.

“I am so proud of Jack,” O’Connor said of the freshman. “Here is a freshman pitching on Super Bulldog Weekend in front of one of the largest crowds in college baseball history, and his team is behind. He knows he can’t give an inch. He understands that if they score another run, we might not win the game. Tonight showed why he is here at Mississippi State. I have known him for a long time, and I know what he is made of. It also showed all of the hard work he has put in as well.”

The freshman southpaw and right fielder Parker both had their big moments under the lights at The Dude, and both came through to put their team in position to win.

The pair both had to earn their way onto the field, but both have shown the ability and confidence to make an immediate impact for the team on different sides of the ball.

“Roommates… pretty good room, huh?”

O’Connor praised the pair for their work in particular. As the season evolves, it’s clear the trust that the two freshmen have already earned.

“Both of those guys, obviously, are highly acclaimed recruits coming to State. Both Bauer and Parker have lived up to it,” O’Connor added. “Certainly, this isn’t the season tonight, but it’s growth steps. We constantly talk at our clubhouse about getting better. We always have opportunities to get better and improve. We don’t want to stay the same, and those two guys are great examples of that.”