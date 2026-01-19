Mississippi State adds Florida State transfer linebacker Gav Holman

On Monday Mississippi State continued to add to the 2026 roster and added yet another former Florida State transfer. Former Seminole transfer linebacker Gav Holman announced his plans to transfer to Mississippi State for the spring semester.

The 6-foot-1 and 233-pound Holman plans to begin classes and offseason workouts with the Bulldogs later this week. He was part of the Class of 2024 for Florida State and will have three seasons of remaining eligibility.

Holman redshirted at Florida State in the 2024 season before playing in three games this past season as a redshirt freshman. The New York native collected three tackles and one PBU on the season.

Overall, Holman becomes the fifth Florida State transfer to join Mississippi State’s roster this month. Other Florida State transfers that signed with the Bulldogs include offensive linemen Jaelyne Matthews and Mario Nash, edge Amaree Williams and defensive end Jayson Jenkins.