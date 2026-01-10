Southern Cal defensive end Gus Cordova breaks down Mississippi State decision

After lining up several official visits, former Southern Cal transfer defensive lineman Gus Cordova only needed one visit after all. The Austin, Texas, native officially visited Mississippi State on Wednesday and then officially signed with the Bulldogs on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Cordova is the 12th transfer addition for Mississippi State this month. Expected to play to play defensive end, Cordova is the second transfer defensive lineman added by State, joining former Florida State transfer Jayson Jenkins.

Cordova played in two games this season and maintained his redshirt season, giving him four years of remaining eligibility.

“That was the only visit I needed,” Cordova explained. “I was going on visits to Arkansas, Arizona State and Florida but I ended up committing to Mississippi State on my visit. It was a heck of a deal and I am happy with it. I can’t wait to make an impact for this team and this defensive scheme.”

With his official visit earlier this week, Cordova said the Bulldogs made him feel special and for multiple reasons.

“My birthday was during my visit,” added Cordova. “So they really made me and my family feel at home. I couldn’t ask for more with the way we were treated. They showed me how much they wanted me there and that was a big factor in my decision.

“We did everything on the visit. We toured the facilities, ate a bunch and had a birthday dinner and photo shoot. Then we just chopped it up and talked football and schemes.”

Those conversations includes his time with Mississippi State defensive ends coach Vincent Dancy. From those talks, Cordova sees a big opportunity next season with the Bulldogs.

“Coach Dancy is my guy and he is awesome,” Cordova remarked. “We had like an hour talk, just talking straight ball and it was pretty crazy. I have a big opportunity there and I can’t wait to come in there and make an impact immediately. I’ve got four more years and next year is going to be crazy.”

During his stay in Starkville, Cordova also got to ‘talk ball’ with Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. That included a good bit of film study, as well.

“I had a really good meeting with Coach Arnett,” noted Cordova. “We went through my high school and college film. He was comparing me to some other defensive linemen and showed me exactly where he would put me in the scheme. It was awesome to see all of that and see their plan for me.”

Cordova plans to return to Starkville next week to get started with classes and offseason workouts. And now he can breathe a little easier with his decision made.

“I am very glad it’s done,” Cordova mentioned. “I was tired of the stressful process and the portal is very stressful, some of the most stress I’ve had in my life. But now it’s done and I am ready to get to Starkville next week.”