How to Watch and Listen: Amegy College Baseball Series

Ready or not, Mississippi State has a tough weekend of baseball ahead.

The Diamond Dawgs are off to a great start to Brian O’Connor’s tenure at State, but none of the teams played have been as good as the three this weekend. The Bulldogs are set to take on three Power 4 opponents at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas.

State enters the weekend a perfect 9-0 with an offense that is beginning to come into its own. Despite still having a whole lot of competition across the board, the Bulldogs are getting production from double digit bats.

MSU is top 10 nationally with a .356 batting average so far and is top 5 in the country in doubles with 30. The home run total has also made a jump over the last week with State now hitting 11 bombs in the first nine games.

Ace Reese is batting an incredible .514 in his first nine starts with 18 hits, eight doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI. Bryce Chance is right behind him with a .440 average, 11 hits, two doubles and 10 runs scored.

On the mound, the Bulldogs have a big weekend ahead for starting pitchers Tomas Valincius (2-0, 0.00 ERA) and Ryan McPherson (1-0, 2.70 ERA). There are still questions as to who will take the mound for game three after Charlie Foster’s first two outings and the emergence of Duke Stone.

State has had some good performances out of the bullpen as well with Jack Gleason getting off to a great start along with Brendan Sweeney and freshman Maddox Miller has been a good surprise in his first three appearances.

With exciting action expected all weekend, here’s how State fans can keep up with the games.

Who: No. 4Mississippi State (9-0) at Amegy College Baseball Series

Vs. Arizona State (8-1): Friday, February 27, 11 a.m.

Vs. Virginia Tech (7-1): Saturday, February 28, 3 p.m.

Vs. No. 1 UCLA (6-2): Sunday, March 1, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas

How to Watch and Listen:

Streaming: The games can be streamed through your TV, phone or tablet through the FloCollege App. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to FloCollege but can cancel after the weekend. It’s suggested that fans get the monthly plan to avoid the one-time yearly rate if this weekend will be the only usage of the platform. CLICK HERE to subscribe. https://www.flocollege.com/signup?redirect=%2Flive%2F224405

Radio: Bulldog fans can listen to Caleb Hamil and Jay Powell on the Bulldog radio network or by streaming online here https://hailstate.com/watch/?Live=7686&type=Live

Game Coverage: Fans can follow Robbie Faulk’s game thread on the Maroon and White Daily message boards. https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/true-maroon.183/

List of Radio Affiliates:

Aberdeen – WWZQ, 1240 AM

Columbia – WSSM, 104.9 FM

Corinth – WKCU, 1350 AM

French Camp – WFCA, 107.9 FM

Greenville – WGVM, 1260 AM

Greenwood– WTCD, 96.9 FM

Grenada – WOHT, 92.3 FM

Hattiesburg – WMXI, 107.1 FM

Indianola – WGVM, 97.3 FM

Jackson – WJQS, 106.3 FM

Jackson – WJQS, 1400 AM

Meridian – WMOX, 1010 AM

Monticello – WRQO, 102.1 FM

Natchez – KWTG, 104.7 FM

Philadelphia – WWSL, 102.3 FM

Starkville/West Point – WLZA, 96.1 FM

Tupelo – WCNA, 95.9 FM

Vicksburg – WVBG, 105.5 FM

Winona – WONA, 95.1 FM