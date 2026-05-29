Mississippi State Baseball vs. Lipscomb: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

Mississippi State baseball is back at Dudy Noble Field this afternoon to begin its NCAA Tournament campaign. The Bulldogs will host Lipscomb in the first game of the Starkville Regional at 1 p.m., followed by a matchup between Cincinnati and Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Bulldogs and Bisons met earlier in the season at The Dude, with Mississippi State sweeping a three-game series. The Bulldogs will hope for a similar result to start 1-0 and avoid playing any extra games this weekend.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The game between the Bulldogs and Bisons will be available only via streaming on ESPN+.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through ESPN+on the ESPN App.

When: First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Weather Forecast: The weather is a bit cloudy with a low chance of rain on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by first pitch and cool as the evening goes on. Per AccuWeather.