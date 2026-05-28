Mississippi State Softball vs. Texas Tech: How, Where and When to Watch MSU at the WCWS

Mississippi State softball begins its first ever Women’s College World Series campaign today against Texas Tech in Oklahoma City.

The Bulldogs (43-19) booked their first postseason trip to OKC with a remarkable 2-1 series win over Oklahoma in Norman last weekend, and stayed in the Sooner state this week as they ramped up preparation for the tournament.

Their first opponents arrive in OKC with a 57-7 record and beat the Bulldogs twice in the postseason a year ago.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The Thursday game between the Bulldogs and Red Raiders will be available on ESPN. The next game, against either Texas or Tennessee, will depend on results and take place either Friday or Saturday.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through the ESPN app, but users with a TV package including ESPN can also watch the game on the app by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

Weather Forecast: It’s a cloudy day in OKC, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon as well as before first pitch. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at game time. Per AccuWeather.