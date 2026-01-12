Oklahoma transfer offensive tackle Isaiah Autry-Dent recaps Mississippi State decision

Following his prep career at Itawamba AHS, Isaiah Autry-Dent opted to leave the Magnolia State and signed with Oklahoma in the Class of 2024. A year later and the redshirt freshman offensive lineman is returning to his home state.

On Monday Autry-Dent announced his decision to transfer to Mississippi State and he is a former Under Armour All-American. Autry-Dent, who officially signed Monday, is the fourth transfer offensive lineman added by State this month and he joins Jaelyn Matthews, Mario Nash and LJ Prudhomme. He was rated as the No. 32 offensive tackle by Rivals

“I made my decision on Sunday when I visited,” Autry-Dent recalled. “They have amazing coaches and a good culture. They have coaches like Coach Phil (Loadholt) that played in the NFL for a long time. You want to be coached by a guy that stayed at that level longer than most people.”

Autry-Dent, who has four years of remaining eligibility, got the chance to take that visit this past weekend as he shared. He was already familiar with campus and Starkville but this visit allowed him to see how this coaching staff operates.

“The visit went really good,” added Autry-Dent. “I got to sit down with the coaches and everything. I talked with Coach Phil and learned how they do everything there with schemes and things like that.”

Like several other transfer addition, Autry-Dent already had a previous relationship with head coach Jeff Lebby due to his high school recruitment. And now he gets to finally play for Lebby.

“Coach Lebby was good and it was a good feeling to be around him,” Autry-Dent explained. “I was excited to get to Oklahoma when I committed to Oklahoma and Coach Lebby was there. But I am happy to get back with him.”

Naturally, Autry-Dent was excited to remain in the SEC after redshirting as a true freshman at Oklahoma last year. Of course, his family is also grateful that he is back close to home.

“They like me at left or right tackle,” noted Autry-Dent. “I am used to that so it’s good. I am glad to stay in the SEC, too. It is amazing to stay in this conference. My parents are happy, too, and my mom is real happy that I am coming back home.”