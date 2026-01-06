All-SEC defender Isaac Smith announces return to Mississippi State for senior year

Mississippi State’s defensive leader is back for one final season.

Isaac Smith announced on social media Tuesday that he will be returning for his senior season in maroon and white. The Fulton native is preparing for his fourth year in Starkville and will wrap it up as a three-year starter for the Bulldogs.

In his first three years, Smith quickly emerged as a leader for State and has remained in that position. He first chose the Bulldogs and then State head coach Zach Arnett in the 2023 class, turning down offers from Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and many others throughout the process. He will finish career as he started – playing for Arnett and the Bulldog defense.

Smith did it all for Itawamba AHS in high school. The Class 4A Mr. Football his senior season, Smith had 65 tackles, nine interceptions and 4.0 tackles for loss. He also had 823 rushing yards and 652 receiving yards that season with a total of 18 touchdowns.

After taking a beating on the football field his senior year, Smith would have shoulder surgery during the spring and it held him out as a participant for State his freshman year in ’23. Despite that, the 6’0, 220-pound safety made his way on the field for 12 games for State.

Smith played mostly special teams as a freshman but would become a regular on defense by the end of the year. He finished his first year with 15 tackles. As a sophomore in ’24, Smith became the defensive leader and led the SEC with 124 tackles, three pass deflection, 1.5 TFL and one forced fumble.

This year, Smith missed three games with injury and was transitioning into more of a linebacker role for the Bulldogs. He had 64 tackles with four pass deflections, his first career interception, and a tackle for loss. He now will enter his senior campaign looking to have his best season yet as Arnett and co-defensive coordinator Matt Brock lead the way.

Smith continues a string of players announcing their return for next season. He joins Kamario Taylor, Fluff Bothwell, Xavier Gayten, Kelley Jones, Trevion Williams, Will Whitson, Derrion Gullette and Zakari Tillman as players who have announced their return for 2026.