Jack Bauer flashes mega potential in first appearance

During the first three and half games of the Mississippi State baseball season, one question has been the most common for Bulldog fans – “where is Jack Bauer?”

Since Brian O’Connor flipped Bauer from his commitment to Virginia last summer, State fans have been enamored with this 6’4, 195-pound freshman. The Franfort, Ill., left hander was considered one of the top high school prospects in the country heading into the 2025 MLB Draft, but he turned down millions of dollars to come to Starkville and prove himself with O’Connor and pitching coach Justin Parker.

The hype around Bauer has been real. D1 Baseball and Perfect Game each had him as the number one ranked freshman in the country for 2026 and Baseball America projected him to be the Freshman of the Year nationally. After sitting and watching the first three games of the season last weekend, Tuesday night was his chance to show the college baseball world what he had.

Bauer opens eyes with first inning

As the bullpen gates opened and Bauer trotted to the mound, the crowd in attendance rose to their feet and the freshman got a genuine reaction from Bulldog fans. State led Troy 13-5 in the 8th inning and the game was comfortably in hand, but the fans were ready to see what he had to offer.

Though Bauer had a little bit of the velocity taken off the advertised triple-digit fastball, he hummed 98 up to the plate and it was fouled off on the first pitch. After battling in a 3-2 count, Bauer got strike three and the roar came from the crowd. His comfortability grew in the next two at bats as well with two more strikeouts ending his first inning as a collegiate pitcher with a bang.

“I thought Jack’s eighth inning was really good. You can see that he’s tough to catch – his ball runs and cuts all over the place. I was proud of him,” O’Connor said. “He had a couple of deep counts and he ended up getting strikeouts off of them and coach (Justin) Parker and I talked after the eighth and it certainly would have been easy to take the young man out of the game so he leaves with a good feeling. But, we also need to see what he’s made of and what he’s capable of.”

As good as Bauer’s debut inning was, he ran into a bit of a freshman moment in the ninth. With State looking to close things out, Bauer followed up a groundout with a walk, single, wild pitch and two more walks to surrender a run.

That would signal the end of Bauer’s first appearance as he pitched 1.1 innings giving up one hit, two runs and three walks while striking out three batters. The fastball and slider really flashed for Bauer, but his catcher Chone James’ message to him was to trust his stuff and slow down his pace.

“That guy’s got unbelievable stuff. He’s a freshman so his mind is probably all over the place, just have to slow him down and get him under control,” James said. “He has good enough stuff, he just needs to pound the zone and we need to slow him down.”

There was a conversation with O’Connor and Parker to bring Bauer out after the first inning that he had, but the coach wanted to test his will for another inning. While it didn’t work out, O’Connor believes the teaching moment will make him a better pitcher.

O’Connor evaluated Bauer and got him committed before his journey truly took off and if anyone knows what the talented pitcher can handle, it’s his head coach. How far Bauer will go this year depends on how he handles situations like Tuesday night and O’Connor has trust in him.

“You’re learning something about every guy every time they have a chance to get out there,” O’Connor said. “There’s been a lot made about Jack and rightfully so. Jack can handle that. It’s kind of like the old circus with the bearded lady and the place goes nuts wanting to see him. I think he handled it extremely well. He believes in himself. He’s going to be a great pitcher in this uniform this year and in the future.”