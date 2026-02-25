Jack Gleason living out dream, family legacy with Mississippi State

Life has taken the Gleason family to some amazing places, but they haven’t forgotten that Starkville is home.

Jack Gleason never takes for granted the fact that he’s getting to wear the M over S every day. Even sitting out all of last year as a grey shirt was all worth it to run out on the grass at Dudy Noble Field and pitch in some big moments early in 2026.

It wasn’t always easy for Gleason last year. NCAA rules wouldn’t allow him in the dugout for baseball games and all the work he put in during the year would have no meaning for the 2025 season. He kept telling himself that the payoff would come, though.

“Growing up a huge State fan my whole life, that was pretty difficult. When I had the meeting with (pitching coach Justin) Parker about it, I was thankful for him doing that for me,” Gleason said. “It was the best thing that ever happened to me. I got a year of getting stronger and bigger and focusing on my stuff. Being out there is a dream come true.”

Playing for the Diamond Dawgs means something to Gleason

Rewind about 70 years ago when another Jack Gleason fell in love. The namesake’s grandfather met Bettye Bradley on campus at State in the late 1950’s as he studied engineering and she was the sponsor for ROTC. Bettye would go on to be crowned the school’s first Miss MSU and was runner-up for Miss Mississippi in 1960.

When the two became one through marriage, Jack served in the Secret Service for John F. Kennedy and served a total of eight Presidents before retirement nearly 35 years into it. Despite the couple’s moves around the country, they raised Bulldogs.

Bettye and Jack had three sons who all attended State. The middle son, Gary, played tight end for Rockey Felker on the Bulldog football team in the late 1980s. In turn, Gary would go on to raise another Bulldog in young Jack and he’s making his own legacy on the Bulldog baseball team.

“It’s unreal. This is the only place that I’ve ever known and the only place I ever wanted to be,” Gleason said. “When I got the opportunity, this is where I wanted to be and I took it. It feels amazing.”

Gleason playing fireman for Bulldog pitching

A Germantown, Tenn., native and Briarcrest Christian product, Gleason might be making his debut this season, but he has looked like a veteran on the mound.

In game three of the season-opening series against Hofstra, the Bulldogs were in a mess. Chris Billingsley and Dane Burns struggled to throw strikes and get outs and the Pride had taken the lead against the Bulldogs in the middle innings. Parker and coach Brian O’Connor needed someone to get State out of a bases loaded jam and Gleason would be the guy.

After leaving the bases loaded, Gleason threw a scoreless inning after that. He’s followed in similar situations as he’s become State’s fireman in the bullpen with 5.2 innings in his first four appearances, one hit, one walk, zero runs and seven strikeouts. To many, Gleason is coming from out of nowhere. Not to those that have been with him this year and watched his work.

“I don’t know if Jack Gleason is necessarily a pleasant surprise to his teammates and coaches, because that’s what we’ve been seeing. That’s what we saw in the fall, that’s what we saw in the preseason,” O’Connor said. “He’s not going to light the radar up from a velocity standpoint, but it’s a fastball that gets on the hitters. It’s only 90-91 miles per hour, maybe touching 92, but it appears to them at 95-96.

“You’ve seen that we’ve brought him in a couple of high leverage situations already and he’s pounded the zone and done the job. We like Jack. He’s done the job every time out there and he’ll continue to get the ball when he does that.”

When the 9-0 Diamond Dawgs take the field this weekend at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, he’ll be one of State’s most reliable options out of the bullpen.

It’s been a long road since Gleason was waiting for his moment all of last year. The lifelong Bulldog takes the mound now never having a day taken for granted.

“I’m just thankful that I get to be out there,” Gleason said. “I just want to be able to do whatever they need me to do and, thankfully, it’s gone well so far.”