Jacob Parker joins Mississippi State signees Christman and Overbeek on BA Freshman All-American Team

The 2027 Mississippi State baseball team will feature three sophomores from the Baseball America Freshman All-American Team. Breakout rookie Jacob Parker was named from the Diamond Dawgs along with two new teammates, incoming transfers Brady Christman from Georgia Southern and Josiah Overbeek from Army.

Parker’s selection was just the latest in a growing list of accolades. He was named Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game earlier this month, along with All-American honors from the same outlet and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and a Freshman All-SEC selection. Dubbed the “Pride of Purvis,” the Mississippi native quickly became a vital piece of the Bulldog batting order this season with a .339 average at the plate, 62 RBI and a program freshman record 18 home runs.

Parker is the first Bulldog since Hunter Hines in 2022 to earn a Freshman All-American selection from Baseball America.

New Bulldogs Christman and Overbeek also made the list from Baseball America after standout seasons at their respective former programs. Christman was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after he posted a .384 batting average to go along with 12 home runs, nine extra-base hits and 44 RBI. He was the first transfer portal recruit to sign for the Bulldogs, and announced his decision during the Super Regional at Georgia.

Overbeek is another freshman who brought out the power swinging early in his collegiate career. He finished the season just one home run short of Parker with 17 dingers at West Point as a rookie, and posted a .314 average with eight doubles. He was selected to the Freshman All-American team as a two-way player, and recorded five saves in 15 appearances out of the bullpen. He announced his transfer to Mississippi State last week, and is likely to compete for the starting spot at third base or first base.