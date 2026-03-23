Jacob Parker earns SEC Freshman of the Week

Jacob Parker is beginning to come into his own as a Mississippi State Bulldog and it’s showing up in a big way on the diamond.

After spending most of the early part of the season coming off of the bench, Parker started all four games last week and performed well in all of his opportunities. Helping State to a 4-0 record, Parker was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

During the four-game homestand, Parker was 6-for-11 (.545) with eight runs scored, six walks, one RBI and a double. He started the week with a 3-for-4 night against Jackson State in which he drove in a run and scored three. Parker followed that with three-straight games with a hit against Vanderbilt while walking three times with two runs scored on Saturday and walking twice on Sunday with three runs.

After turning down the opportunity to start a pro baseball career with his twin brother, JoJo, Parker got to work with Brian O’Connor and the Diamond Dawgs. The Purvis native was drafted in the 19th round last year after turning down earlier opportunities. His brother was the sixth overall pick to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the middle of a stacked offensive group, Parker is starting to stand out. His mature approach has impressed his coach and earned him starting reps in five-straight games with a hit in every contest and at least multiple trips on the bases.

The 6’3, 220-pound outfielder is currently batting .366 with a .659 SLG% and a .460 OBP. He has 15 hits, 15 runs, three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He’s also walked seven times with just six strikeouts in 41 at bats.

This is the first SEC Freshman of the Week honor for a Bulldog since Nolan Stevens earned it back in March of 2024 following a dominant pitching performance against LSU.

Parker and the Diamond Dawgs (20-4) have a big week ahead. No. 6 State is set to take on No. 11 Southern Miss on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. inside Dudy Noble for the rematch from a loss in Hattiesburg for the Bulldogs earlier this year. This weekend, State takes on No. 18 Ole Miss in Oxford for a three-game series.