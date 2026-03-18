Jacob Parker making the most of early opportunities

For most of Jacob Parker’s life, he has often been listed in the same sentence as his brother.

Jacob and his fraternal brother JoJo came up together as two dominant forces on the baseball diamond at Purvis High School. Even the state of Mississippi couldn’t figure out how to separate the two brothers as they were named Co-Mr. Baseball inside Class 4A.

Both were also expected to start their professional careers together pending the MLB Draft last season but fate would change that. After JoJo was taken eighth overall by the Toronto Blue Jays last summer, all those involved with Mississippi State braced for Jacob to hear his name called shortly after that.

Instead, each round passed with Parker still on the board. By the late rounds, word was getting out that Jacob could end up in Starkville after all and take a different path from his brother. In the end, that’s exactly what happened.

After years spending time in the national spotlight with aspirations of starting his baseball career early, Parker turned down earlier rounds to take the alternative route. He’s now wearing the M over S and he’s getting developed as a college hitter under coach Brian O’Connor. There’s plenty of learning taking place, but Parker is taking it in stride.

“I’ve obviously been in the baseball spotlight for a little bit of my life and the pressure has prepared me for some of these moments,” Parker said. “It’s still a lot. SEC play is crazy and it’s a different atmosphere, but my life has prepared me for what’s happening right now. I’m still learning and trying to figure it out.”

Parker brings next level pop to Diamond Dawg lineup

Parker came to Starkville as one of the most accomplished high school prospects in the country. The 6’3, 220-pounder was the Mississippi Co-Player of the Year by MaxPreps and Perfect Game with his brother. Last season, Parker batted an incredible .525 with 53 hits, 39 stolen bases and 17 home runs on the way to helping his team get to a 4A state championship. Over the course of his career, he hit 47 doubles and 42 home runs while racking up 205 hits.

Parker has always shown the ability to hit the long ball and he earned the MLB High School Home Run Derby championship in 2024 by putting on a show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Earlier this year, Parker got to do it again inside that stadium when he scorched a home run in the win over Virginia Tech.

The freshman was pinch hitting when he hit that bomb and he has been in and out of the lineup all season to this point. Going from a superstar to working his way back up the ladder inside the unforgiving SEC has been no issue. Parker is here to grow as a player and get better everyday and he’s taking advantage when his number is called.

“I think he takes a lot of pride in the opportunities that he gets. It’s a little different being a guy that’s been in the lineup a lot this year and watching Jake go about it. He’s in there some and other days he’s not, but he’s always ready.”

Though Parker has only started in seven of the 21 games to this point, he’s already made quite the impression. He’s batting .353 with 12 hits, 10 runs, three home runs, three doubles and 13 RBI. He’s slugging .706 on the year with a .378 OBP and he’s stolen three bases.

O’Connor rewarded him on Tuesday night by giving him a start against Jackson State. What did Parker do? He went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. It was his fourth multi-hit game of the season and his first three-hit performance. It likely won’t be the last as he continues to perform when he gets his chances.

“We’re obviously a really deep team and a really great team,” Parker said. “I’m just trying to seize every opportunity I can when I get in the lineup because it’s fun. It’s baseball. I love being out there with my guys.”