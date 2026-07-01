Jacob Parker named D1Baseball Freshman All-American

Mississippi State baseball freshman Jacob Parker added another All-American honor on Wednesday when he was named a First Team Freshman All-American by D1Baseball. The Perfect Game Freshman of the Year was a rising star all season for the Bulldogs, whose season culminated in a strong finish at the Super Regional in Georgia.

Jacob Parker finished the year with a .339 batting average from 44 starts and 53 appearances as a freshman, and was second on the team with 18 home runs.

Parker, currently on national team duty with the USA Collegiate Team, was joined by incoming teammate Josiah Overbeek. The slugger played his freshman year at Army, where he hit 17 home runs. He entered the transfer portal and committed to the Bulldogs last month.

The Diamond Dawg Freshman of the Year outfielder can be seen in action this week with USA in North Carolina. Parker, who started in his usual right field position at the weekend, played in center field for the Stripes. On the opposing Stars team, Parker’s Bulldog teammate Ryan McPherson took the mound.

McPherson threw two innings and allowed no hits with two walks and two strikeouts from nine batters faced. His start was the platform for an eight-inning shutout win. The game was broken open by a three-run third inning for the Stars, with another run added in the fourth.

The game was the first in a five-game series this week leading into the Fourth of July on Saturday. The next three games will take place at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Every game will be available to watch via stream on the USA CNT YouTube channel.