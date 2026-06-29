Jacob Parker starts for USA Collegiate Team

Mississippi State baseball freshman Jacob Parker took his talents to the national team stage this summer with the USA Collegiate National Team. He featured over the weekend in his first start for the CNT and recorded an RBI hit.

Parker started at right field in the second game of a split doubleheader against the Danville Otterbots at the CNT training camp in Danville, Virginia. Parker went 1-3 at the plate and drove in one of the Stars’ nine runs in a 9-1 victory.

The Perfect Game Freshman of the Year was selected for Team USA after an impressive rookie campaign with the Bulldogs. Dubbed the “Pride of Purvis,” the Mississippi native quickly became a vital piece of the Bulldog batting order this season with a .339 average at the plate, 62 RBI and a program freshman record 18 home runs. His home run tally is a program record, which put his name alongside Rafael Palmeiro and his historic 1983 breakout season.

In addition to his Freshman of the Year award, Parker was named a Freshman All-American by Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He was also named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Parker isn’t the only Bulldog to make his way to Virginia for the CNT camp. Ace pitchers Tomas Valincius and Ryan McPherson were both selected after their respective sophomore seasons at State, as was relief specialist Jack Bauer, another freshman standout.

The CNT Stars and Stripes squads will play a five-game series in Fayetteville and Cary, North Carolina, beginning on Tuesday, June 30. The series will stream on the USA Baseball YouTube channel. The stream is available for free.