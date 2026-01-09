Former Florida State offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews signs with Mississippi State

Mississippi State entered the offseason with a major priority on retooling the offensive line, possibly the biggest portal need. On Thursday, the Bulldogs added another piece of that 2026 puzzle with the signing of former Florida State offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews.

The New Jersey native officially visited Mississippi State on Wednesday and early Thursday. He becomes the second transfer offensive lineman added by Mississippi State this offseason, joining former Florida State transfer Mario Nash, who committed earlier this week. Mississippi State football officially announced the signing of Matthews on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-6 and 345-pound Matthews was part of the Class of 2025 and originally signed with Rutgers. Matthews attended Rutgers two springs ago before transferring to Florida State last summer. He ended up redshirting this past season at Florida State and like Nash, he will have four years of remaining eligibility. Matthews was rated as the nation’s No 58 offensive tackle by On3 in the Class of 2025.

The Bulldogs graduated Albert Reese and Jacoby Jackson from this past season’s roster and both were starters. Since the season ended, Jimothy Lewis, Luke Work, Koby Keenum and Brennan Smith have entered the transfer portal.

Mississippi State’s search for more transfer offensive linemen continues, however, as the Bulldogs wants to add a few more to the roster.