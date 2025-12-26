Jahron Manning making most of his opportunity as 2025 winds down

Jahron Manning had finished up school and was in Philadelphia, Pa. spending time with his girlfriend when he got a text message from a coach.

Mississippi State was heading to a bowl game and Manning’s breakout season was getting extended. After a couple of days, his plane was back in Mississippi and Manning was back to work. It was, perhaps, as excited as Manning has been to get to practice again.

“I’m extremely excited to get one more chance with our seniors and one more chance with my brothers to go out the right way,” Manning said. “I’m extremely thankful. All glory to the Man above. Blessed and happy to be here.”

The challenge ahead is a big one for the Bulldogs in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC. State made the bowl game thanks to opt outs from other schools and a 5-7 record, but the opponent is an 8-4 Wake Forest team that was .500 in ACC play this year.

The Demon Deacons have had a tough running tandem in running back Demond Claiborne (179 carries, 907 yards, 10 touchdowns) and seasoned quarterback Robby Ashford (116 car., 504 yd, 7 TD). Two of the top receivers will be out for the game after entering the transfer portal as leading receiver Chris Barnes and Micah Mays each announced their intentions this month.

Even without the receivers, it’s a big challenge for a defense that has struggled to stop the run.

“They’re an explosive offense,” Manning said of Wake Forest. “They lost one of their most explosive guys to the portal, but the quarterback is one of those guys that can hurt you with his legs so it’s being able to contain him. They have a really good running back as well. They’re just a really good team and an old team with a lot of redshirt seniors up front and at the skill positions. It’s a pretty good challenge for us.”

There’s been some extra help in the building for the defensive staff over the bowl prep. After the firing of Coleman Hutzler as the team’s defensive coordinator, head coach Jeff Lebby brought a familiar face back into the fold in former DC and head coach Zach Arnett.

Though Arnett won’t be involved in running the defense on gameday, he has been a sounding board during bowl practices and has been getting to know his future players as well. While Manning is currently not likely to be a part of Arnett’s defense next season, he’s had his change to get to know him.

“I talked to coach Arnett. I haven’t really gotten to know too much about his defense and the scheme, but I got a chance to meet him and he’s a really good guy,” Manning said. “I think this program is in really good hands.”

As Manning finishes out his fourth season of college football, he has hopes that next Friday is not his final game in maroon and white.

Manning played two seasons of junior college football at Tyler and Copiah Lincoln and then transferred to Old Dominion before coming to Starkville. With the NCAA granting extra seasons to many players around college athletics and most recently an extra year for former junior college players, Manning is pushing for a fifth season in college sports.

If this is it, however, Manning is happy he gets one more final game with his teammates. The safety group will be bringing their best effort.

“We’re extremely confident. Do what we do – that’s the main thing. Just getting back in the groove because it’s a long period of time off. But just do what our safeties normally do,” Manning said. “My job is just as important as anybody else getting the guy down. Just want to make sure we finish tackles.”