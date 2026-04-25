Mercer transfer OL Jamari Freeman commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State landed another offensive lineman through the transfer portal on Saturday. Mercer transfer Jamari Freeman committed to the Bulldogs on Saturday, announcing the move on his instagram page.

Freeman, a redshirt junior in 2025, has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-4, 300 lb veteran lineman is rated as a three-star recruit by On3 after three years at Mercer.

Freeman sat out his freshman season, but was a regular contributor in each of the three years since. He was an overlooked recruit at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia, where he was a two-time All-Region player and offensive lineman of the year for his division.

He signed with Tennessee Tech, where he played until transferring to Mercer in 2025. He made the All-Southern Conference Second Team with the Bears and garnered interest from the Bulldogs and Auburn before tying his future to Starkville.