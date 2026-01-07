Mississippi State adds former Florida transfer cornerback Jameer Grimsley

Mississippi State has built a lot of momentum this week in the cornerbacks room for the 2026 season and that continued Wednesday. Former Florida cornerback Jamaeer Grimsley announced that he has signed with Mississippi State, just a couple of days after officially visiting the Bulldogs.

Grimsley marks the third transfer cornerback addition for Mississippi State this week, joining Iowa State’ Quentin Taylor and Syracuse’s Kaylib Singleton.

“It was good, a good visit and I enjoyed it,” Grimsley said earlier this week. “They showed me around the facilities and I met with the head coach and the position coaches. I had a meeting with the academics and did a small photo shoot. We talked about a possible future with the team and how they see me fitting there.”

While on his Bulldog official visit, Grimsley felt comfortable around Mississippi State’s staff. He also likes the history that the Bulldogs have with producing NFL cornerbacks.

“I talked a lot with Coach Corey Bell,” added the 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Grimsley. “We had a good conversation. They were already one of the schools I was considering so it was good to visit. I also talked to Coach Arnett, the defensive coordinator. I heard that when Coach (Zach) Arnett was at Mississippi State before, he had a first-rounder and a couple of third-rounders at cornerback.”

Grimsley redshirted in 2024 and then started one game (versus Mississippi State) this past season as a redshirt freshman. He is expected to move to Starkville next week to begin classes and offseason workouts.

“I was hoping to make my final decision by the end of the week or possibly sooner,” noted Grimsley after his State visit. “I wanted to get somewhere soon and get ready to play for the future and get settled as soon as possible.”

With the addition of Grimsley, Mississippi State is likely done with transfers cornerbacks this offseason. But there is still a need to add several transfer safeties to the 2026 roster.