Transfer safety Jardin Gilbert loving Starkvegas

Spending the previous three seasons at LSU, Jardin Gilbert is no stranger to the SEC and knows what it takes to win. Last week saw Gilbert hit the practice fields with his new Mississippi State teammates as he lined up in a familiar position at safety.

So far, it has been a smooth transition for Gilbert, who enrolled at Mississippi State back in January. On Tuesday, he met with the media for the first time and discussed that transition among other topics:

Q: What is the transition to Mississippi State been like for you?

Gilbert: I love it here. StarkVegas, it’s definitely family environment. I trust and believe what Coach (Zack) Arnett and Coach (Leb) Jeff Lebby have going for the program. With what we expect, we’re gonna play an aggressive style of defense and our goal is to win, Not just to compete but to win.

Q: What led you to Mississippi State?

Gilbert: Just what I said and to piggy back off what I just said, Coach Arnett and Coach Leb. Their plan they have instilled here, they sold me. I’m all in.

Q: What are your first impressions practicing with your new teammates?

Gilbert: I love my teammates. They come with it with energy and there is already leadership from the freshmen on to the seniors. I feel like that’s probably the biggest thing. We love each other and want each other to succeed.

Q: What’s it been like with Coach Arnett coaching the safeties and the defense?

Gilbert: Coach Arnett walks with an edge on his shoulders. That, coming down to the safety room, that is going to be big for us. Like I said, we’re gonna play an aggressive style of defense, a fundamental-style defense. We already expect us to win a lot of games.

Q: How do you think this safeties group matches up?

Gilbert: It’s a veteran group. In order to win now, you have to have vets. We have to have guys who can play some football. The back end is a definitely a group that’s experience and playing time and knows what it takes to win.

Q: What do you think of freshman Bralan Womack so far?

Gilbert: Bralan is going to be nice. If he sticks to it and continues to have the hard work ethic that he does, the sky’s the limit.

Q: How’s it been going against this offense?

Gilbert: Ant (Anthony Evans), Zion (Ragins), Marquis (Johnson) – extremely talented, extremely fast. Definitely SEC players. I expect a lot of points to be on the board.

Q: What do you feel like you bring to this defense?

Gilbert: Experience, leadership, toughness and just being a big brother. Like you said, I’ve played in the SEC and I know what it takes. I know the physicality, the mental piece of it. I just need to make sure 3to relay the message and know they have someone they can depend on.

Q: There are some other LSU guys here with you. What’s it been like sharing that experience with them?

Gilbert: Coach (Brandon) Rasco and DJ Chester definitely make it feel like it’s home. That’s two people that I already know and that I’m extremely close with. That has definitely helped with the transition.