Former LSU safety Jardin Gilbert signs with Mississippi State

Monday has brought about a lot of activity for Mississippi State in the transfer portal, especially in the secondary. Per Pete Nakos of On3, former LSU transfer safety Jardin Gilbert has officially signed with Mississippi State.

Gilbert is the 18th transfer addition for Mississippi State this month and the third safety transfer. He joins former Rice transfer Marcus Williams and former Oklahoma transfer Kendel Dolby, who also signed with State earlier on Monday.

Gilbert will be a sixth-year senior in 2026 and he received an extra year of eligibility due to previous seasons where he was injured. The Louisiana native is a former Rivals four-star prospect and was rated as the nation’s No. 12 safety in the Class of 2021.

The 6-foot-1 and 193-pound Gilbert was hampered by injuries this past season at LSU and finished the season with 11 tackles and one sack.

Gilbert began his college career at Texas A&M where he spent three seasons, including a redshirt year. His best season, stats-wise, was in 2022 when he collected 61 tackles with four PBUs and two interceptions. Owning 24 career starts, Gilbert has totaled 142 career tackles, eight PBUs and three interceptions.