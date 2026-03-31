Jaylah Lampley set to hit transfer portal out of Mississippi State

After just one year in Starkville, freshman guard Jaylah Lampley is set to transfer out of the Mississippi State women’s basketball program.

Lampley posted on social media that she intends to enter the portal and find a new school for her sophomore season. Jaylah’s younger sister, Lola, is set to enroll at LSU this summer.

As a freshman, the Fishers, Ind., product made a big impact with the Bulldogs. She was one of the top producers off of the bench in her first season playing in 30 ball games with six starts and averaging 20.4 minutes per game.

Lampley averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest while making 27-of-73 3-pointers and hitting 50% of her shots from the field. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week at the tail end of the non-conference schedule after scoring 24 points and pulling down 10 rebounds against Samford.

In SEC play, Lampley averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. She recorded double figures against Arkansas, Alabama and Missouri with her high of 16 points coming on the road against the Razorbacks. She played just 10 total minutes in the final two games of the regular season with no points and did not play in the SEC Tournament against Florida. Prior to those games, Lampley had played double digit minutes in every game this season except one.

Lampley came to State as a four-star out of Lawrence Central playing basketball for her mom, Jannon. She scored 21.2 points per game her senior year and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana after her junior season.

Lampley is the first official transfer portal player for the current roster as Sam Purcell hopes to keep some key additions to move into his fifth season on campus. The Bulldogs finished the year 18-13 and it’s the first year under Purcell that the team didn’t make the postseason or reach 20 wins.

All-SEC Freshman Madison Francis is a key component for the Bulldogs, and the staff is still working to lock her into a new deal that will keep her on campus. The program has already agreed to a deal with rising senior post player Favour Nwaedozi who announced her return a couple of weeks ago.