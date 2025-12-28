Everything head coach Jeff Lebby said during Sunday's press conference

On Sunday morning Mississippi State finished off its on-campus duties for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl before heading to Charlotte, N.C., later in the day. The Bulldogs received an unexpected gift with the bowl invite to face Wake Forest on January 2nd with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Before exiting Starkville, head coach Jeff Lebby met with the media to discuss recent practices among other topics:

Q: How has the team’s focus been over the Christmas break?

Lebby: Our guys have had great energy. I think it was good to just get away for a couple of days to be able to spend time with family for Christmas. As we got back in the building last night, (we had) a team meeting, walkthrough, team dinner. Guys are operating with urgency and excited about the opportunity.

Q: What’s been the biggest benefit to this bowl game besides the extra practices?

Lebby: There’s been a ton of them. I think the biggest is just some of these guys getting these extra reps. I think there’s been great development in the weight room, 15 extra lifts that we wouldn’t have been able to get in as a team. All the meetings and the extra reps on the field, guys obviously like KaMario (Taylor). But some of these young guys, offensively, guys like Gracen Harris, Frisco (Magee) and Bull Mitchell, that you didn’t see get a lot of work, they’ve gotten a ton of work and it has shown up. That’s been fun to watch because these guys have a bunch of ability but they haven’t gotten a ton of work. So if their number gets called in the bowl game, I think they’ll be ready to roll.

Q: How satisfying is it to give guys like Nic Mitchell one more game to play?

Lebby: Incredibly satisfying. That was really the message last night as we go into this thing the right way. We’ve got this great opportunity. It’s like I told these guys. We got a great chance to do in how we do it and go get ready to play. We keep talking about that but guys like Nic, Albert Reese, Jacoby Jackson, (Seydou Traore), Brenen Thompson, JMan (Jahron Manning), Brylo (Brylan Lanier), the list goes on. We want to be able to go finish the right way for these guys and it would be special.

Q: How many 2026 signees were able to experience bowl practices?

Lebby: Just three (Zayion Cotton, Micah Nickerson, Bralan Womack). They can go to (the bowl site) but they can’t play in the game. So that’s how that sets up. The rules and how they changed really limits the amount of guys you can bring in. It was hard to be able to get that done but we did. We were able to get three guys in and they’ve been a part of practice, which has been really good. They will go with us but obviously won’t be able to play in the game.

Q: What is something KaMario Taylor is doing now that he wasn’t doing a month ago?

Lebby: Just his presence, how vocal he is whether it’s the offense or in a team setting or whatever it is, you can just feel him and his leadership abilities a lot more today than you could six weeks ago. I think that’s probably been the biggest difference, naturally.

Q: Are there any injured guys that you don’t expect to play in the bowl game?

Lebby: We do and we feel like we are in a good place from an injury standpoint. As we get closer, I think there’s a couple of guys that still have some things lingering. But I think we are going to be good for game day.

Q: At that hybrid linebacker position, with Tony Mitchell transferring and Isaac Smith banged up, who do expect to fill that role?

Lebby: I think the rotation at safety has a chance to look a little bit differently. We got guys that have played a bunch of snaps. Depending on what we’re getting from them could dictate a little bit of that. We won’t dive into that too much but that is something we continue to work through.

Q: How unusual is it for a true freshman like KaMario to have those leadership abilities?

Lebby: I haven’t been around any like him. He’s got a lot of work to do, there’s no doubt about that. But just his command, his presence in the building, who he is every single day, there’s this great amount of consistency. It is really hard for young people to operate that way. I’ve got my thumb on him pretty good every single day and he is naturally about the right things. An incredible kid. He wants to please, he wants to get coached and he wants to play well.

Q: What have you seen from Wake Forest’s offense and the quarterback Robby Ashford?

Lebby: Robby has done a really good job of just being able to create and extend with his feet. He is a guy that can obviously run and make plays in the run game. Then again, when you don’t do a good job against him in the pocket, he makes you pay. We’ve got to be able to get him on the ground. We’ve got to have great rush integrity with our lane and make sure we bottle him up and get him on the ground when we can.

Q: How have the players responded to Zach Arnett on the scout team?

Lebby: They’ve been good. There’s a bunch of familiarity with some of these guys, obviously. But what you love is Zach has jumped in coaching scout team. There’s no job too small. He wants to be involved. He wants guys to be able to do things on the practice fields, which I think is awesome. He’s been great as we’ve gotten into it.

Q: You are adding assistants to the assistants on the staff. Is that something we could see at every position?

Lebby: It will be closer to that. The model and when we moved a little more to it last year and the model is moving closer to the NFL. I think it is so important to get the right 10 coaches on the road. I think that is going to be a huge piece of it. The development for a bunch of portal guys as they come in being with some specific coaches in January and those guys not being on the road. I think that will be a huge benefit. What our administration has done for us to be able to beef our staff up the way we need to and the commitment. Our additions are going to be huge upgrades for us and excited about it. I said a week or so ago we’ve got some things coming down the pipe that I am really excited about.

Q: With the portal opening the same day as the bowl game, are you expecting to have transfer visitors that same weekend?

Lebby: I am expecting to get off the bus on (Jan.) 3rd and walk straight into my office to get ready for OVs (official visits). The expectation is we are going to have 5-6 guys here on campus on the 3rd when the buses roll back in. So we will hit the ground running and be ready to roll.

Q: What does that day look like for this program on January 2nd?

Lebby: Our recruiting and personnel department are actually going to be here. So they won’t be there for the game. They’ll be here in-housing and getting visits set and being ready to roll. That’s going to be a huge piece of it. Those first 5-7 days in the portal allowing guys to be on campus for visits will be a huge momentum builder for us if we can land the right guys.

Q: How much has bowl practice clarified what you want out of the portal?

Lebby: I think we had a really good idea and I don’t think that’s changed a ton. We knew really where we were and what we wanted to get done as we got into Egg Bowl week and that week following with some conversations. As we continue to be able to evaluate, it’s always important. It’s been huge for Arnett to be here and evaluate on the defensive side of the ball, watch these guys practice 12 times instead of just watching on tape.

Q: What kind of boost has Brenen Thompson given this offense this year?

Lebby: He’s done it all for us. He’s got the ability to go out and be the single-season record holder for Mississippi State. I think that is something for him that he’s really excited about. I’m excited about it for him, and then help us go win.

Q: How eager are you to get done with staffing decisions so you can just focus on the portal?

Lebby: It’s been every single day, working towards that. Making sure these guys who have announced they’re going in, having the ability to make sure on the 2nd and the 3rd that we are getting the right guys here. We’re working on that every single day. For me there is this great amount of focus on being able to go end the season the right way, go win a bowl game, and start 2026 in a great way. Then understanding the importance of those next 10-12 days to be able to get our ’26 roster the exact way that we want it.

Q: How rewarding is it that your guys want to be in this bowl game?

Lebby: I think it’s huge. I think it says a ton about what’s going on in the building. These seniors playing is a huge deal. Proud of that. But I’m excited our guys have the opportunity to go play really well and go win. It’s going to be a great challenge. Wake Forest is a dang good football team, sitting there at 8-4, and done a ton of good this year. We’re going to need to go play well, but we got a great opportunity in front of us.

Q: How has Kamario’s development as a passer gone with your 1 on 1 time with him?

Lebby: I think just the daily reps of it, trying to create consistency with him fundamentally has been huge. He has great confidence in the way he can go throw the football. We continue to work through some accuracy things, but he wants to play perfect. It’s not ever going be that way, but it’s what you love about him as he’s striving to go do that. As we get back on the field today, being able to throw and catch today will get us back in a little rhythm after being off last night. Yesterday was just a walk through, but proud of the steps he’s taken to get better and better.

Q: With Luke Kromenhoek transferring, is he still going to play in the bowl game?

Lebby: Yes, he’s with us and will be available. Luke’s been awesome, been great. He’s been working his butt off trying to get better. He wants to be coached. The situation is exactly what it is and I totally understand where he’s coming from. That’s college football these days. Luke has a chance to be a great player, really talented, really intelligent. So appreciative of him staying with us, going through this, being a great teammate and excited for what he’s going to be able to go do next.

Q: Are there any other guys transferring that are available for the bowl game?

Lebby: I don’t think so. I think for us, that’s really the only one who said he was going to go in and be with us.

Q: What else is on the itinerary when you guys get to Charlotte?

Lebby: This starts our normal week. This is Monday and it will stay that way as we get to game day. There are a couple of events for our guys to be able to go experience, which is great for them. But it’s like what we talked about last night. They’re going to remember being able to experience this bowl game and a lot of different things from it, but the thing they are going to remember most is the game. I want our guys to have a great experience. I want them to be able to enjoy it. I think that’s huge to be able to go do this for a bunch of guys that haven’t been able to experience some these things. But at the same time, on Jan. 2 at 8 o’clock we have to go play really well and find a way to go win.