Everything head coach Jeff Lebby said after Saturday's spring scrimmage

On Saturday morning Mississippi State held an open spring scrimmage for fans at Davis Wade Stadium. Afterwards, head coach Jeff Lebby met with the media to discuss the scrimmage among other topics:

Q: Your thoughts on the day?

Lebby: For us, the No. 1 goal of the day was finishing up the scrimmage and being healthy That was first and foremost. I wanted the scrimmage format so we could get some of the scripted periods that we wanted to slow down. The third downs and get some situational things done. Then we wanted to open up fan gate for the fans from the standpoint of showing appreciation for those that showed up and for Bulldog nation and our fanbase to hang out with some of our guys after the scrimmage. I thin with this scrimmage the thing I am most proud of is sitting out there with some of our fans and how much they talked about our guys and how respectful they were and how appreciative they were for our fanbase showing up. Incredibly appreciative of the group that showed up today.

Q: How do you think the offensive line held up today?

Lebby: I thought the first group was good. They did some really good things. They gave up a two sacks but the pocket for most of the day was pretty clean. On the other side of the ball I want more, being able to press the pocket and win some 1 on 1s. I thought at the two minute (drill) at the end of it, the way we were able to protect was good in that situation. So the stress for me is to make sure we go finish the next three practices next week and continue to develop the depth of our roster. That’s going to continue to remain the message, to make sure from a depth standpoint that we get done what we need to get done in the next three practices and then in the summer and onto fall camp.

Q: What is the focus on the receivers coming in trying to expand their game?

Lebby: Just the ability of going to play with detail. We’ve got to have xxplosives and that’s what they pay guys for at the next level. At the end of the day it’s about creating explosives and playing with great detail and executing all the types of situations. So we try to create that in competitive situations all throughout spring ball and obviously throughout all of spring camp. Love the explosive plays today but we still need to have the ability to sustain, not being too big or too little. But the wide receiver group right now, excited about that group is going.

Q: Your thoughts on Sanfrisco Magee and what he’s done this spring?

Lebby: He has continued to get better and better. The urgency and consistency we’ve talked to him about and a guy that is so incredibly talented that has continued to buy in and get better and better. He’s had a lot of opportunities this spring and we’ve got incredible competition at that position with Frisco and Marquis (Johnson) battle out there and that’s been fun to watch. Both of those guys have done some great things, But proud of Frisco. He needs to stay the course and continue to develop and his best football is out in front of him.

Q: We saw Blake Steen at right guard and Jakheem Shumpert at right tackle. Your thoughts on that situation?

Lebby: I do see that continuing with Shump being at right tackle with the chance to swing him to left and get Blake out at right tackle. We will continue to work through that as we progress. Shump has had the spring to allow him to be one of the two starting tackles. He has bought in, had incredible urgency. When we signed him we saw the athleticism and sixe and he has developed the right way with Coach (Phil) Loadholt. He’s got a lot of work to do but he’s got a chance to be an elite tackle for us at Mississippi State.

Q: Do you feel like the defense is more aggressive this year?

Lebby: I do. Defensively, I thought we did a good job outside of the explosive plays of keeping the ball in front of us and taking advantage of some bad opportunities and our guys love that. We are a little banged up on that side of the ball right now and we will get guys back this summer and that will be great for us.

Q: How do you feel about KaMario Taylor’s development this spring?

Lebby: He has continued to get better. He works hard. There are two he wants back from today. We can’t have them and he knows that, immediately. I love his urgency, his chase to get better every day. This was not a setting conducive what he is from a four quarter, every down standpoint. This guy when he turns live is different. It’s good for him to be in situations that are controlled where he has to continue to develop in the pocket and do some things that weren’t natural at the beginning. Proud of where he’s at.

Q: Has Taylor been able to expand his game with the new offensive line?

Lebby: The reps he’s gotten with those five guys, and as we’ve rolled the sixth and seventh, and then you look at the receiver room and who he has to work with. I think there’s been really good consistency. He’s building great rapport with the unit and the skill positions, which has been fun to watch. So much work to do, but there are great glimpses and flashes of being an explosive unit and finding ways to run the football is what puts it over the top.

Q: How does the variety in the backfield give you more options?

Lebby: I think it absolutely does. We’ll have the opportunity to play different personnel groups that we haven’t played in, which is exciting, because of Kolin’s (Wilson) skill set and what he can do, that we’ve worked on through the spring but didn’t do today. We’ll continue to build on that. But I like where we are. Fluff (Bothwell) has taken the next step and we will continue to build on the depth there.