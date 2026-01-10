Jeffery Simmons lands All-Pro honors for the third time

After putting together the best season of his NFL career, Jeffery Simmons was recognized this season as one of the best in the game.

The Associated Press tabbed Simmons as a First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle on Saturday morning. It’s the third time in his career he’s earned All-Pro honors, but just the first time he’s been on the first team.

The Tennessee Titans had a miserable season in 2025, but Simmons was the constant every time he was in the game. Despite having missed a game this season with injury, Simmons racked up 67 tackles on the year with 17.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks – both of which were career highs. Simmons also had three pass deflections and three forced fumbles while also hauling in a touchdown pass earlier this year.

Simmons has put himself in elite company over the years since leaving Mississippi State. A first round draft pick in 2019, Simmons has started in 97 of the 99 games he’s played during his career and fought through a couple of injuries along the way to be one of the most disruptive tackles in the league.

The Macon native has 376 career tackles with 66.0 TFL, 42.5 sacks, 27 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He’s been All-Pro three times with four selections to the Pro Bowl, including each of the last two years. Simmons just wrapped up his seventh year in the league.

After coming to State as five-star recruit from Noxubee County in the class of 2016, Simmons had 160 tackles in three years with 32.5 TFL, 7.0 sacks, seven pass deflections, five forced fumbles, three blocks and two fumble recoveries. He would help lead one of the nation’s top defenses in 2018 as the Bulldogs had three players drafted in the first round with Simmons being joined by LB Montez Sweat and SAF Johnathan Abram.