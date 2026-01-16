Mississippi State hosting portal's top offensive lineman Jordan Seaton

One of the top available players in the transfer portal is in Starkville for a visit.

Sources confirm a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Colorado left tackle Jordan Seaton is currently on an official visit to Mississippi State. Seaton entered the transfer portal on Monday after two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Seaton was a two-time All-Big 12 selection during his first two seasons in Boulder. As a freshman, he was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and a Freshman All-American as a starter in all 13 games. He played 809 snaps, leading the way for the offensive line and had just three sacks surrendered, making him the highest graded freshman offensive tackle in the country by PFF with 75.3.

As a sophomore, Seaton would start in the first nine games before going down with an injury. He surrendered just one sack and five quarterback pressures the entire season and was graded as the 10th best offensive tackle among Power 4 teams.

Despite missing the final three games of the year, Seaton was named second-team All-Big 12.

Bulldog offensive line coach Phil Loadholt coached the talented tackle for his freshman season. He was rated as the No. 1 tackle in the country coming out of IMG Academy in the 2024 class and was the No. 18 player overall by the Rivals Industry ranking, earning a five-star rating.

State is looking to put a major stamp on retooling the offensive line class out of the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have landed seven portal linemen with Florida State’s Mario Nash and Jaelyne Matthews, Arkansas’ LJ Prudhomme, Oklahoma’s Isaiah Autry-Dent, LSU’s Tyler Miller and North Carolina’s Miles McVay already in the boat.

The Bulldogs have had three contributing linemen already enter the portal as OT Jimothy Lewis (California) and OT/OG Luke Work (Missouri) have found new homes and starting OG Zack Owens entering the portal on Thursday night.