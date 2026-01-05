Mississippi State junior Josh Hubbard tabbed SEC Player of the Week

Mississippi State captured a huge road win Saturday at Texas and helping lead the way was junior Josh Hubbard. On Monday Hubbard was recognized for his efforts and was tabbed the SEC Player of the Week.

In the 101-98 overtime win at Texas, Hubbard tied a career-high with 38 points and had 10 of those points in overtime. His 3 pointer with 39 seconds left broke a 96-96 tie and gave the Bulldogs the lead for good. His 38 points is a season-high for any SEC player so far this season.

With Hubbard, it is his sixth weekly award earned by the SEC after being named the SEC Freshman of the Week five times in the 2023-24 campaign.

In two wins last week, Hubbard averaged 30 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. On the season Hubbard leads the Bulldogs at 22.5 points a game and has a team-high 53 assists. He is also shooting 81.2% at the foul line and 36.4% from 3 point range with a team-best 44 made 3 pointers.

After starting the season 4-5, Mississippi State has won five straight games and that includes the SEC opener at Texas. The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday night with a 6 p.m. tipoff at Humphrey Coliseum against Oklahoma.