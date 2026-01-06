1 on 1 with Mississippi State junior Josh Hubbard

Josh Hubbard has been known to fill up the stat sheet throughout his Mississippi State career. That trend has continued this season and the junior guard remains on a good pace to be the school’s all-time leading scorer.

This past Saturday, Hubbard tied a career-high in points with 38 in the overtime win at Texas, including 10 points in overtime to help seal the victory. For his efforts, Hubbard was tabbed the SEC Player of the Week.

Hubbard currently leads the SEC in scoring with 22.5 points a game and seeks to help State extend its winning streak to six on Wednesday against Oklahoma. On Monday evening, Hubbard sat down with Maroon and White Daily to discuss the winning streak among other topics:

Q: What has changed with this team over the past month?

Hubbard: I think, and Coach (Chris) Jans was talking about it, the practices got a lot better when we came back from the Christmas break. We came back refreshed and everyone came together as a family. Everybody got on the same page and realized how we needed to play. We were more motivated and starting playing better against Alabama State.

Q: Jans has mentioned the changes on offense lately. What does that detail?

Hubbard: I think we are playing more to our strengths and we talked about that in our film study today. We are playing how we have to play and we are getting downhill more. We are not taking crazy early shots but if you are open, knock it down and get downhill and put pressure on the defense. Just playing to our advantages more.

Q: What was said or what was the mood of the team when you guys trailed Texas by seven with two minutes to go?

Hubbard: I remember in the huddles we were staying positive. We were down but we just kept fighting. We knew we had done that before so we just had to stay positive and do it again.

Q: With such a new team this year, is that why it took longer for guys to find their roles?

Hubbard: I do and college basketball is different now a days. Every college is going through it with the portal and everything, We have a lot of new transfers and guys in a lot of new roles. Everybody is getting comfortable now and I am so proud of the team and the work we have put in before the season and during the season. We’ve never given up on each other and that is what I love about this team.

Q: How did you find out about your SEC Player of the Week award?

Hubbard: I got a notification on my phone and I saw SEC Player of the Week. I said ‘wow” and I was happy.

Q: How has the process been of playing in the backcourt with Jayden Epps and Ja’Borri McGhee?

Hubbard: I feel like it’s everybody and not just those two. Achor Achor, Quincy (Ballard) and JMar (Jamarion Davis-Fleming) are playing well and taking pressure off of each other. I think that is the beauty of our team with our chemistry,

Q: With several non-conference losses, is it hard to just take it one game at a time in the SEC?

Hubbard: We have to do that. We had some games that we wanted back. But now we have to work even harder to make sure we close out these games and control what we can control.