Josh Hubbard returns to CP3 Elite Guard Camp

Mississippi State men’s basketball senior Josh Hubbard will once again head out west to take part in former NBA player Chris Paul’s CP3 Elite Guard Camp.

Mississippi State’s top scorer in each of the past three seasons, and a Top 10 scorer in the country last campaign, is one of 12 players selected to participate in the camp in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hubbard previously went to the camp in 2025, where he worked out with the future Hall of Fame point guard.

12 ➡️ CP3 Camp



Hubb is one of 12 players in college basketball to be selected to participate in the prestigious Chris Paul Elite Camp 📞#HailState | @jhubb_3 pic.twitter.com/h9yN4MAmNH — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) June 30, 2026

The camp hosts elite high school and college basketball guards each year.

Hubbard, a three-time All-SEC selection for the Bulldogs, announced his return to play his senior season with Mississippi State in April. He currently ranks fourth all-time in the program’s scoring chargts with 1,947 points, 34th in SEC history, and has 82 consecutive starts for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldog great will have the chance to close his career in maroon and white as the program’s all-time top scorer, as well as add to his tally as the top three-point shooter in school history.