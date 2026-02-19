Josh Hubbard awarded 2026 Coach Wooden Citizen Cup

Josh Hubbard put together one of the greatest individual performances in Mississippi State history on Wednesday night and now the rising Bulldog legend is being honored for what he’s accomplished off the court.

The prestigious Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup has been awarded to Hubbard after presenting values instilled by legendary coach John Wooden to his own players. The award, presented by Athletes for a Better World, is given to the student athlete in college sports that “exemplify outstanding character, leadership and citizenship both on and off the field.”

Hubbard has certainly checked all of those boxes since he arrived in Starkville three years ago. The superstar scorer from Madison has been a regular partner for the Make A Wish Foundation in the state of Mississippi, and his Bucket for Wishes Campaign last season saw him donate money for every made 3-pointer.

Last December, Hubbard also visited The Children’s Hospital in Jackson to deliver gifts. As a child, Hubbard spent almost an entire month at the Children’s Hospital dealing with Kawasaki disease and it left a soft spot in his heart for children dealing with illness.

Hubbard has also put in place his Annual Josh Hubbard Showcase where he brought in some of the top basketball players in the state of Mississippi to compete. Among the awards at the event has been tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

“This award means a lot to our program because it recognizes who Josh is at his core,” Head Coach Chris Jans said in a statement. “He cares about people, he works at his academics, and he leads with humility. Being honored in Coach John Wooden’s name is special, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving young man. We’re proud of him, and we’re thankful for the way he represents Mississippi State on and off the court.”

On the court, Hubbard is having another special season in Starkville and no performance was bigger than his on Wednesday night against Auburn.

In a 91-85 thriller over the Tigers, Hubbard played 39 minutes and lit up the Hump. Hubbard finished just one point shy of tying Bailey Howell’s record for 47 points in a game as he had 46 points on 15-of-27 shooting and 10-of-16 makes from 3-point range.

In the first half alone, Hubbard had 35 points and hit a school-record 9-of-12 threes to help State out to a 16-point lead. It was the most points scored in a half in Bulldog history. He added nine rebounds and didn’t have a turnover.

While State has struggled to a 13-13 record this season with a 5-8 mark in SEC play, Hubbard has his numbers up across the board. He has career highs with 22.4 points per game, 3.6 assists, 34 total steals, 2.5 rebounds, 43% FG shooting and 36% from three. He’s already set the school record with 294 3-pointers and is now sixth all-time in points scored with over 1,800.

After shooting just 6-of-21 in his previous four games, Hubbard has shot 18-of-31 in the last three ball games with 30 or more points in all three contests. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back SEC games during that stretch.

As good as Hubbard has been there, however, Hubbard’s character and humility has been shining through for the last three years.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Josh on being named the 2026 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup Award winner,” State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said. “This recognition reflects the impact he has made through his leadership, academic dedication, and engagement beyond the court. To be honored in the name of Coach John Wooden speaks to Josh’s character and the way he represents Mississippi State every day. We are proud of all he accomplishes and grateful for the example he sets for our student-athletes and community.”

Hubbard will be awarded the Cup next Saturday as the Bulldogs battle against Missouri.