Kelley Jones and Ethan Pulliam rated Top 10 in position groups by EA CFB 27

The new college football season is fast approaching, and with it the renewed annual tradition of the latest college football video game from EA Sports. Once dubbed NCAA, the now EA College Football 27 is set to release the first week of July. It’s the third installment of the series since it returned in 2024 and will reportedly feature overhauled dynasty and Road to Glory game modes.

For Mississippi State fans there is obvious excitement about playing with KaMario Taylor as QB1, though his CFB 26 freshman base stats gave players plenty of developmental opportunity with the Bulldogs.

Elsewhere, though, the Bulldogs have some standouts on defense and special teams. Star shutdown cornerback Kelley Jones enters the game rated 91 overall at launch, the fifth-ranked corner in the game.

Jones had a breakout 2025 season with the Bulldogs after getting a taste of action as a freshman in 2024. The sophomore campaign included 34 tackles with a pair of interceptions and 13 pass defenses as the top corner on the outside for State. By the second half of the season, teams simply stopped throwing the ball his way.

The impressive campaign saw Jones pick up three All-SEC selections and a preseason All-SEC pick from Phil Steele. Jones was also ranked No. 147 in a CBS Top 150 College Football Players list at the end of the year.

The other Bulldog rated Top 10 in his position group was punter Ethan Pulliam. At 84 overall, he is the second-best punter in the game.

The Starkville native took over the position in 2025 and earned All-American honors for his production. He played in all 13 games and set a single-season program record with 46.8 yards per punt. He pinned 11 punts inside the 20 with 18 punts of 50+ yards.

Pulliam was named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist along with All-SEC and All-American honors.

EA CFB 27 releases July 9, but is available for early access through preorder.