Kelley Jones has unfinished business with Bulldogs

Life has changed in a hurry for Kelley Jones, but he’s keeping his mind right and working to get better every day.

After doing it all for Clarksdale High School, Jones had to learn the intricacies of the Southeastern Conference when he arrived at Mississippi State. He redshirted his first year on campus in 2023 and then got to cut his teeth with the Bulldog defense in 2024.

After a breakthrough season last year that saw him rise to become one of the best cornerbacks in the conference, Jones had a decision to make. The NFL was an intriguing option and he rose up the draft boards over the last two months of the season. In the end, however, Jones would decide returning for at least one more season was the play.

“I felt like I had a lot more to work on. I felt like I was just getting started,” Jones said. “Never get too high or too low. My coaches are one of the biggest reasons that I came back, developing me and really trusting and believing in me. The people love me here and I had a decision to make and my best decision was to come back here.”

Jones has become a fan favorite in Starkville

Students have begun to carry “I love Kelley Jones” signs and there’s more social media accounts dedicated to his likeness than he can count.

There’s a good reason for Jones’ popularity growth. Last year, he had a breakout season with 34 tackles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions while running back a blocked extra point in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The talented 6’4, 195-pound corner is built like a safety but runs like a deer. And now, he’s reunited with the coach that first recruited him to State as Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett returns.

“It’s been good. He was here my freshman year, but I haven’t seen him since then. I’m big on building trust again, but he’s a great coach with a great scheme and defense. I feel like we’re going to be hard to stop,” Jones said.

“It’s more coverages and letting us play free. Letting us read in between defenses and letting our d-line go play and get the quarterback instead of playing gaps. We’re letting them go win which gives us more opportunities to get interceptions and make plays on the ball.”

With Jones alone, the Bulldogs have one of the best corners in the country. He was among the leaders nationally in coverage a season ago as well as passes defended and he seemingly began to shut down an entire side of the field.

The room has seen its floor raised in the offseason, though, and Corey Bell’s group now has help around Jones. Along with returners like Jett Jefferson and Kyle Johnson who have promise, Bell and assistant defensive backs coach Kevie Thompson went to the portal to land major contributors from Power 4 conferences like Quentin Taylor (Iowa State), Jamroc Grimsley (Florida) and Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse).

The unit has been meshing well so far and they’re learning a lot from each other.

“It just gives us a lot more knowledge to learn from other players that came from other places,” Jones said. “It’s a good thing to learn from other people and see what they bring to the table to make us a better team and me a better player.

“We’ve got good size and great speed. It’s more buying into our coaches and believe what we have going. I tell them to slow it down because the SEC is going to be a harder league so you have to strain to be the best they can be.”

As good as some of the additions were out of the transfer portal for the roster, the retention that the Bulldogs had was the big offseason win.

Jeff Lebby was able to keep essentially every player that the program wanted to return. Key pieces on both sides of the ball decided that continuing to build towards big things in Starkville was more important to them than setting their sails elsewhere. That’s where Jones’ mind was at as well.

“Guys like Isaac Smith, Zakari Tillman, Anthony Evans, KaMario Taylor, guys like that are great guys and great pieces to build around,” Jones said. “It was a big conversation with my parents and coaches to make the decision to come back to Mississippi State. Great place with great people. All we have to do is win for these people.”