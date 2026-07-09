Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones makes PFF College 50 list

Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones is a Bulldog who continues to pick up steam going into the 2026 season. The junior’s impressive 2025 campaign saw him raise his profile as a potential pro prospect, but he elected to stay another year with head coach Jeff Lebby and co.

Among several preseason All-American and All-SEC selections, Jones was also ranked at No. 47 on the recent Top 50 college football players in 2026 list by Pro Football Focus.

Jones received a grade of 76.7 from PFF for his 2025 season. His shutdown ability out wide and physicality made him a menace for opposing receivers, and often his side of the field was simply not targeted.

“Jones is a shutdown cornerback with elite size,” the PFF article reads. “Standing at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, he allowed just 11 catches across 38 targets as the primary coverage defender last season. Jones also tied for the SEC lead with 11 forced incompletions. Opposing offenses would be wise to not test Jones often, particularly on downfield targets.”

The Bulldog cornerback was also named in the way-too-early Top 100 list made by On3 six months ago. As a projected Day 2 NFL Draft pick with first-round potential, Jones’ return to the Bulldogs was a welcome turn of events. The defense underwent a revamp under new defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in the offseason, and Jones was a key retention piece to build with.