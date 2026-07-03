Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones makes Walter Camp Preseason All-American First Team

The Kelley Jones hype train is picking up speed ahead of the 2026 season.

Mississippi State‘s star at defensive back has already gained preseason hype, and picked up another accolade with a Walter Camp All-American First Team selection earlier this week. The defense’s No. 1 had a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs in 2025 and is set to play an important role on Zach Arnett’s defense as a junior.

Jones was an All-SEC preseason selection by Phil Steele earlier in the summer and picked up three All-SEC selections for the 2025 season. The Clarksdale native started in all 13 games for the Bulldogs and tallied 34 tackles, two picks and 11 passes defended. He also returned a blocked point after attempt for two points in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Jones is one of the key returning players on defense for Arnett, who recruited Jones out of high school. The former defensive coordinator and head coach recruited and/or coached many of the team’s current leaders, including senior All-SEC safety Isaac Smith, sophomore linebacker Tyler Lockhart, defensive lineman Trevion Williams and senior transfer Jayson Jenkins from Florida State.

Kelley Jones’ rising status in the team is expected to bolster the unit on the field in the upcoming season. His one-on-one expertise was not tested often down the stretch of the 2025 season because of holes elsewhere in the defense, but Arnett’s more aggressive approach may force the ball to go his way. It will be a demanding system for the defensive backs to work with when the front seven dials up the pressure, but that’s where Jones excels.

The next big date on the calendar for State football is SEC Media Days. Head coach Jeff Lebby and three players will take the stage in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, July 23 to face local and national media ahead of the new season.