CB Kelley Jones set for return to Mississippi State in 2026

One of the top cornerbacks in the country for the 2026 NFL Draft will be running it back with Mississippi State in his junior season.

Despite some high projections for the draft this spring, Kelley Jones has turned down the opportunity to go pro and will be back with the Bulldogs in 2026. This is despite Jones picking up a first round projection from analyst Mel Kiper.

Jones announced his return to Starkville for 2026 and brings with him one of the country’s best coverage corners. As a first-time starter in college football, the 6’4, 195-pound defender had a 21.7% completion percentage against him in the regular season with just 11 completions against him and he forced 11 incompletions, which was tied for the most in the SEC. His 87.0 grade was the fourth best in the SEC this season.

After redshirting his first year on campus in 2023, Jones played in 11 games off the bench and had 29 tackles with a pass deflection and a fumble recovery. Getting CB1 reps for the first time saw him make 34 tackles in 13 games and he had the 11 pass deflections and his first two interceptions of his career. In the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Jones also scooped up a blocked extra point in the fourth quarter of the game and returned it for 2 points.

A former Clarksdale standout, Jones earned an offer from former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and committed during the summer of his senior season. After standing out as the team’s starting quarterback and defensive back, Jones would garner interest and a late push from instate rival Ole Miss, but he stuck with his State commitment.

Despite the rest of the networks having Jones as a three-star, On3 was ahead of the curve on his talent. The network tabbed him as a four-star prospect that was the number two player in the state of Mississippi, and he was ranked 114 overall nationally. On3 also had him as the nation’s 13th best corner with no one else having him higher than 49th.

Jones’ return for his junior season is a major win for DC Arnett, cornerbacks coach Corey Bell and the entire Bulldog squad heading into the 2026 season. State has already announced the return of players like QB Kamario Taylor, RB Fluff Bothwell and Xavier Gayten and DE Will Whitson with more key returners expected to announce in the coming days.