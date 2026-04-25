Kevin Milewski on his walk-off moment for Mississippi State

Mississippi State had a few heroes at different points in the evening on Friday. The one who ended the five-hour contest to take Game One against LSU was catcher Kevin Milewski.

The junior transfer from Seton Hall became the regular first-choice catcher for the Bulldogs going into SEC play. His defensive play was a big part of that, but his hitting has proven big at times as well. He has just 14 hits total this season, an average of .197 at the plate, but eight of those are home runs.

The most recent was an 11th-inning walk-off bomb to the Left Field Lounge against the Tigers.

Milewski told local media after the game that he was expecting something he could hit based on the homework on LSU reliever Zac Cowan. He had seen teammates Reed Stallman and Ryder Woodson both strike out looking, but had an idea of how Cowan varied between pitches when he faced an 0-1 ball right down the middle.

“He’s a two-pitch guy,” Milewski said. “Going up there, seeing a fastball and thinking this is something I can drive. Just help try to move a guy over and it ended up working out pretty well.”

Milewski stood and watched for a second as the ball traveled into the Lounge. He had to instinctively trot to first, and the sight of familiar face Matt Kirby down the line told him everything he needed to know about what he’d just done.

“Off the bat, I knew it was up there and knew it was hit hard. I kinda blacked out there a bit, but figured it went out,” he said. “Seeing Kirb over there at first base, we work so hard on the approach and just going up there knowing I was going to get the job done, then come around third base and guys are just ecstatic. It’s a feeling you can’t replicate.”

Kirby was mentioned earlier this week by Blake Bevis, the first baseman who has had a resurgent four games for the Bulldogs. He fuelled wins over South Carolina and Memphis earlier this week, and kept that going with two hits, a home run and three RBI on Friday against LSU.

Bevis spoke highly of Kirby’s support while working in the batting cage, trying to hone his craft and stay ready for his next chance. Milewski echoed that after his own big swing on Friday.

“The way he can help get you up or keep you going,” Milewski said. “Just helps with the confidence and doing what you need to do to succeed, especially at this level. You need that in your corner, and he’s always there.”

The Bulldogs will try to take the series against LSU in Game Two on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.